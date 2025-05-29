Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic reportedly certified – but no mention of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

A Chinese telecomms certification has revealed a pair of new Samsung devices set to launch in July

As previously rumored, it looks like we're getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and the Watch 8 Classic

There is no mention of a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, indicating it may not be coming this year

Samsung's Galaxy Watch line is expected to get another update in the coming months at this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer showcase. According to a recent report, it looks like there will only be two models making their debut: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic series takes the standard Galaxy Watch line and adds a dive watch-style rotating bezel, which also serves as a way to engage with the watch's UI outside of the buttons and touch screens.

As spotted by XpertPick, the Chinese telecomms certification board CMIIT has passed two devices labeled SM-L3350 and SM-L5050, believed to be the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. It appears they'll both launch in July 2025—around the time of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

The report follows previous news that generation eight of the Samsung Galaxy Watch line could bring back the Classic form factor. Classics tend to appear every other year –we got a Watch 4 Classic and a Watch 6 Classic, so it's likely we'll get a Watch 8 Classic too.

However, the absence of a Watch Ultra 2 certification suggests we're not getting a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra follow-up this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 not coming this year?

While the lack of a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 certification is a surprise, the rumor mill suggests that the standard and Classic watches are expected to get a similar squircle-style chassis that would at least mean it's there in spirit.

The certification conflicts with previous rumors that made the rounds in April, suggesting that a new Ultra model would be revealed in July.

Away from the Ultra-specific news, as well as the rotating bezel, the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are expected to get Google's Gemini AI assistant on-wrist. Google's upcoming Wear OS 6 release will bring Gemini to more wearables, including new Samsung devices.