Garmin has added support for Google Maps on its wearables

This gives you turn-by-turn directions on your wrist

The update lets you find your way without using your phone

When you’re out enjoying the great outdoors, the last thing you want to do is ruin your experience by constantly having to check your phone for directions. That’s doubly true when you’re running or cycling, where a distraction like a phone could be a real nuisance.

If you have a Garmin wearable, though, you won’t need to worry about that, as Garmin has just added Google Maps to its fitness tracker app store. The idea is you’ll get turn-by-turn directions on your wrist, enabling you to keep your phone in your pocket or your bag.

It’s compatible with popular models like Garmin’s Venu 3, Vivoactive 5 and Fenix 8 smartwatches, among many others (you can find the full list of compatible models at the end of this article).

In a press release, Susan Lyman, Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing at Garmin, said “Whether exploring a new city, mapping out a run or casually cycling with friends, the Google Maps app in the Connect IQ store will keep users going in the right direction.”

They added: “The turn-by-turn notifications will be a game changer for those who want to stay hands-free and keep their phone in their pocket.”

Quick directions on your wrist

(Image credit: Breslavtsev Oleg / Shutterstock)

Garmin says this will benefit both pedestrians and fitness fans. For walkers, your Garmin wearable will vibrate gently as you approach a turn. If you tap the app, it’ll show you the next three turns.

If you want to go for a run or bike ride, you can still measure your fitness metrics while getting directions from Google Maps. Once you’re done, you can sync your activity data from Garmin Connect to third-party Android health and fitness apps using Google Health Connect.

Garmin is not the first company to implement a feature like this, but it’s a welcome addition regardless. My Apple Watch offers similar functionality through the Apple Maps app, and it’s perfect for when I need to get directions without pulling up my phone every time. I find that it’s ideal not only when I’m out on a run, but also for those times when I’m in a busy city and want to keep my phone safely stowed.

If Garmin’s latest update sounds like something you’d use, you can download the Google Maps app from the Garmin Connect IQ Store, where it's available for free.

The full list: the Garmin watches getting turn-by-turn Google Maps directions

Approach S50

Approach S70 (42mm)

Approach S70 (47mm)

D2 Mach 1

D2 Mach 1 Pro

Descent G2

Enduro 2

Enduro 3

epix (Gen 2), quatix 7 – Sapphire Edition

epix Pro (42mm)

epix Pro (47mm), quatix® 7 Pro

epix Pro (51mm)

fēnix 7, quatix 7, fēnix 7– Sapphire Dual Power Edition

fēnix 7 Pro, fēnix 7 Pro – Solar Edition, fēnix 7 Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition, fēnix 7 Pro– Sapphire Dual Power Edition

fēnix 7 Pro – Solar Edition (No Wi-Fi)

fēnix 7S, fēnix 7S– Solar Edition, fēnix 7S– Sapphire Solar Edition

fēnix 7S Pro, fēnix 7S Pro– Sapphire Solar Edition, fēnix 7S Pro– Sapphire Dual Power Edition

fēnix 7X, fēnix 7X - Solar Edition, fēnix 7X– Sapphire Solar Edition, quatix 7X – Solar Edition

fēnix 7X Pro, fēnix 7X Pro– Sapphire Solar Edition, fēnix 7X Pro– Sapphire Dual Power Edition

fēnix 8 AMOLED (43mm)

fēnix 8 AMOLED (47mm/51mm), quatix 8 AMOLED (47mm/51mm), tactix 8 AMOLED (47mm/51mm)

fēnix 8 Solar (47mm), fēnix 8 Dual Power (47mm)

fēnix 8 Solar (51mm), fēnix 8 Dual Power (51mm), tactix 8 Solar (51mm)

fēnix E

Forerunner 165

Forerunner 165 Music

Forerunner 265

Forerunner 265S

Forerunner 570 - 42mm

Forerunner 570 - 47mm

Forerunner 955 Dual Power

Forerunner 965

Forerunner 970

MARQ (Gen 2), MARQ Carbon Collection, MARQ Adventurer (Gen 2) - Damascus Steel Edition

MARQ Commander (Gen 2) – Carbon Edition

MARQ Aviator (Gen 2)

tactix 7, tactix 7 – Pro Ballistics Edition, tactix 7 – Pro Edition

tactix 7 – AMOLED Edition

tactix 8 – 47 mm, AMOLED, tactix 8 – 51 mm, AMOLED

tactix 8 – 51 mm, Solar, tactix 8 – 51 mm, Solar, Elite

Venu 3

Venu 3S

Venu X1

vívoactive 5

vívoactive 6