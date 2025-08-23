BenQ PV3200U is a 32-inch 4K monitor with calibrated color display for content creators

It has an integrated 2.1 audio system with woofer but headphones may still be required

A wireless Hotkey Puck lets users make quicker adjustments during editing

BenQ has taken the wraps off its new 32-inch 4K monitor designed primarily for video creators who want better audio than usually found in mid-range monitors.

The PV3200U’s display combines a calibrated panel with an integrated 2.1 sound system. The monitor offers 95% DCI-P3 coverage along with full Rec.709 and sRGB, aiming to deliver consistent visuals across platforms.

With factory calibration at Delta E ≤ 2, BenQ says editors can expect color stability whether producing for Mac, Windows, or mobile playback.

Wireless Hotkey Puck

M-book Mode and ICCsync are included to match Mac devices more closely, which can help reduce unwanted shifts once projects move beyond the editing stage.

While most monitors only include basic speakers, the PV3200U introduces a small 5W woofer alongside dual 2W speakers to produce a fuller sound. It’s hard to say without hearing it in action, whether it will be good enough to replace headphones for detailed audio editing, so you may want to try before you buy.

PV3200U has a useful Studio Mode designed to preserve audio detail by avoiding unnecessary processing, something BenQ says will provide users with an accurate reference point.

To reduce clutter and simplify setup across multiple devices, the monitor makes use of a single USB-C cable to carry 4K video, transfer data, and provide up to 65W charging.

A wireless Hotkey Puck is included, giving users quicker access to adjustments during editing.

The ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, which should be handy for different working styles.

“Creators shouldn’t have to guess how their content will look and sound once it’s live,” said Peter Huang, President of BenQ Corporation.

“Too often, post-production color shifts and flat audio edits hamper YouTubers. PV3200U’s precise color, clear sound editing, and seamless device compatibility empower creators to trust the creative process from first cut to final upload.”

By combining color precision, integrated audio, and simplified connectivity, BenQ is positioning the PV3200U as an all-in-one editing solution for YouTubers and the like, but whether it can truly do away with the need for external gear is up for debate. Many creators will need convincing that a single screen can replace dedicated speakers and other hardware for critical work.

The PV3200U monitor is priced at £699 in the UK and available to buy from here. No word on global availability yet.