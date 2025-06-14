LG has a new 5K monitor with a Thunderbolt 5 port, and I love that it is curved and has a LAN connector
40-inch UltraFine 40WT95UF offers a high 120Hz refresh rate
- LG launches 40-inch 5K2K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity
- Designed for finance and IT, it supports advanced multitasking features
- High refresh rate and color accuracy support complex visual workflows
LG Electronics is expanding its B2B display offerings with the launch of the UltraFine 40WT95UF, a new 40-inch curved business monitor targeting enterprise customers in finance, IT, and other data-focused sectors.
The monitor features a 5K2K resolution (5120x2160) with a 21:9 aspect ratio and is the first display of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5.
The screen uses an IPS Black panel with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, supports up to 450 nits brightness, and offers DisplayHDR 600 certification. It delivers 95.0% to 99.0% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 5ms response time.
Two Thunderbolt 5 ports
A 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium should help keep visual output smooth, making the monitor useful for both data analysis and visual content tasks.
The UltraFine 40WT95UF offers professionals an expanded digital workspace suited for working with large datasets or multiple applications. Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functions allow multiple inputs to be viewed simultaneously, without the need for a second screen.
LG says financial analysts can view dashboards and charts together, while IT professionals can manage code, timelines, or development environments more easily.
Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 5 ports, one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, one USB-C upstream, four USB-C 3.2 downstream, two USB-A 3.2 downstream, an RJ45 port, and a headphone out.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Thunderbolt 5 supports up to 80Gbps data transfer and 96W power delivery. Support for daisy-chaining allows for simpler setups and fewer cables.
“LG is committed to developing advanced displays and integrated IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.
“We will continue to offer industry-leading monitors tailored to each sector’s unique requirements, as well as a diverse range of IT products designed to help boost productivity across industries.”
Via Videocardz
You might also like
- These are the best 5K and 8K monitors that you can buy right now
- And these are the best monitors for photo editing on any budget
- This Lenovo monitor has more ports than an Apple MacBook Pro laptop
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.