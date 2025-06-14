LG launches 40-inch 5K2K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity

Designed for finance and IT, it supports advanced multitasking features

High refresh rate and color accuracy support complex visual workflows

LG Electronics is expanding its B2B display offerings with the launch of the UltraFine 40WT95UF, a new 40-inch curved business monitor targeting enterprise customers in finance, IT, and other data-focused sectors.

The monitor features a 5K2K resolution (5120x2160) with a 21:9 aspect ratio and is the first display of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5.

The screen uses an IPS Black panel with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, supports up to 450 nits brightness, and offers DisplayHDR 600 certification. It delivers 95.0% to 99.0% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 5ms response time.

Two Thunderbolt 5 ports

A 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium should help keep visual output smooth, making the monitor useful for both data analysis and visual content tasks.

The UltraFine 40WT95UF offers professionals an expanded digital workspace suited for working with large datasets or multiple applications. Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functions allow multiple inputs to be viewed simultaneously, without the need for a second screen.

LG says financial analysts can view dashboards and charts together, while IT professionals can manage code, timelines, or development environments more easily.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 5 ports, one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, one USB-C upstream, four USB-C 3.2 downstream, two USB-A 3.2 downstream, an RJ45 port, and a headphone out.

Thunderbolt 5 supports up to 80Gbps data transfer and 96W power delivery. Support for daisy-chaining allows for simpler setups and fewer cables.

“LG is committed to developing advanced displays and integrated IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“We will continue to offer industry-leading monitors tailored to each sector’s unique requirements, as well as a diverse range of IT products designed to help boost productivity across industries.”

Via Videocardz

(Image credit: LG)