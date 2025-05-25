Acer targets $4,999 Apple Pro Display XDR with a more affordable alternative, and it even has a remote control
Smart Dial remote promises effortless control
- Acer ProCreator PE0 offers 6K OLED visuals, but concerns about panel longevity persist
- Unique 240Hz refresh and 0.01ms response blend speed with professional color accuracy
- Acer Creator Hub software allows fine calibration and seamless multi-monitor setup control
Acer has introduced the ProCreator PE0, a high-end portable monitor designed to compete with Apple’s $4,999 Pro Display XDR, but at what appears to be a more affordable price point.
This supposedly business monitor features a 6K resolution panel (6016 × 3384), matching the specification of Apple’s Pro Display XDR.
The display uses QD-OLED technology, combining quantum dot and OLED features. It supports true 10-bit color depth, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, and ultra-high contrast.
Uncommon speed specs for a professional monitor
Acer states that the PE0 is Calman Verified and factory-calibrated to Delta E <1, with support for 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color gamuts.
These are professional-grade metrics, making it a strong contender for users seeking the best monitor for Mac Mini, particularly those working in photography or color grading.
The panel also offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, specifications rarely found in professional monitors that prioritize image fidelity over speed.
Acer promotes this as enabling “fluid motion” for creative tasks, though such specs are more commonly associated with gaming displays.
The PE0 also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC, which may help reduce screen tearing and improve visual stability during video playback.
That said, concerns remain around OLED panel longevity and the potential for image retention, especially in static-use cases like photo editing or layout design.
Real-world performance will ultimately depend on factors like long-term calibration stability and panel uniformity, areas where Apple’s Pro Display XDR has set a high bar.
A standout feature of the PE0 is its built-in Smart Dial remote, which lets users adjust on-screen settings like brightness and volume without reaching behind the monitor.
It also supports Acer’s Creator Hub software, MPP 2.0 tilt-enabled styluses, and touchscreen functionality.
As of writing, the ProCreator PE0's price has not been announced.
However, other models in the series - such as the PE320QXT, PE270XT, PE320QK X, and PE160WU - are priced at $1,999.99, $1,099.99, $1,499.99, and $599.99, respectively - so we'd expect the PE0 to follow a similar pricing structure.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field.
