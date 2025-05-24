Acer’s portable monitors blend portability and touchscreen tech

Acer’s VisionCare targets comfort, but 100Hz refresh rate benefits are questionable

MacBook Pro users may find these monitors lacking native macOS optimization

Acer’s new line of portable monitors introduces some unexpected features, especially in models like the PD163QT and PD243Y E.

While portable displays typically focus on minimalism and basic connectivity, these Full HD (1920x1080) panels go a step further with wide viewing angles, aiming for more versatile use in multitasking.

These monitors can fold up to 315°, a feature designed to improve collaboration and presentations. The PD163QT also adds touch functionality, a rare feature in this category.

Dual-display setup with single-screen monitors

Although marketed as supporting dual-screen setups, each monitor contains only one display panel. The reference to “two Full HD displays” pertains to using the PD163QT and PD243Y E together, rather than a single device offering two screens.

The PD243Y E features a 100Hz refresh rate and flicker-free technology, though the practical benefits over a standard 60Hz screen for typical office tasks are unclear. At best, it may slightly reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

Acer also includes its VisionCare technology for eye comfort, signaling an expectation of extended usage.

For Apple users, none of these models appears to be optimized for macOS. While they function as general-purpose external screens, they may not be the best monitors for MacBook Pro users who prioritize native aspect ratios and accurate color reproduction.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PM191Q E is another portable model featuring an ultra-thin profile and adjustable kickstand. It supports Full HD resolution and a refresh rate up to 100Hz.

All of these monitors are portable, flexible, and VESA wall-mountable, but none exceed 1080p resolution, a common limitation in this segment.

In parallel, Acer has launched its ProCreator Series, aimed at creative professionals. The series includes 4K and 6K monitors that support Delta E<1 color accuracy and a wide color gamut.

These high-end models also include touch functionality, split-screen tools, and integrated webcams. Models like the PE320QXT and PE270XT offer specifications suited to the premium business monitor category.

The new lineup is priced between $180 and $1,999, with prices varying by model and region.