Smartwatches

Blood Oxygen tracking is back on the Apple Watch – but it's now a two-device experience

Smartwatches

The watchOS 26 public beta is imminent – here are 5 great free upgrades every Apple Watch will get, plus 4 you could miss out on

Smartwatches

Apple Watch leak suggests it could soon get a sleep-tracking upgrade it should have had years ago

Smartwatches

watchOS 26 could help protect your privacy with this secret new Apple Watch setting