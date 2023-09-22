Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra 2 review: the smartwatch world’s best screen ever

A few hours with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is enough to confirm that it's an improvement on the stellar original - albeit only an incremental one, specs-wise. That's probably enough to make it the best Apple Watch ever, though, and its screen is amazing.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: One minute review

The original Apple Watch Ultra was the most radical redesign to the watch that Apple has ever attempted. It was something entirely new, a great innovation, one that was celebrated, and the best Apple Watch we'd ever seen. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also very good, because it’s mostly the same watch.

It has a brighter screen (Apple’s brightest screen ever, in fact) but Apple’s new S9 SiP chip and the watchOS 10 operating system are what’s bringing most of the changes. The S9 chip, just like it does on the Apple Watch Series 9, allows for a selection of new features such as the impressive hands-free Double Tap control. This innovative new gesture allows you to start workouts, dismiss timers, answer calls and more, all hands-free.

A smattering of other features, including Siri, no longer needed to connect to the cloud, while a couple of alterations to the Depth app round out the changes. It’s also stepped up its eco credentials, with recycled materials both inside and outside the watch. New bands also share this ethos, with an increased emphasis on sustainability fostering new design.

However, when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s core mission - an Apple Watch to take with you into the wilderness and under the sea - very little has changed. There has been no battery life extension, new workout functionalities, or navigation innovations you can’t also get on the original Ultra thanks to watchOS 10. It’s still an amazing Apple Watch - probably the best, in fact, from a specifications perspective, and a definite contender for our best smartwatch guide - but it’s falling into the same cycle of small annual updates as the standard Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 Dimensions 49 x 41 x 14 (mm) Weight 61g Case/bezel Titanium Display 502 x 410 px poly-silicon always-on OLED Retina Display GPS Yes (unspecified) Battery life 36 hours Connection Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, LTE Water resistant Yes, WR100 (diveproof)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

$799 / £799 / AU$1,399

Only one model

Available now

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available now. Your purchasing journey is pretty straightforward, this time: while the Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a whole host of choice attached to it (which color? Which size? Which band? GPS or cellular?) there’s just a single Apple Watch Ultra 2 to choose from.

You get one size, 49mm, and one color, its standard Titanium, despite the rumors we’d be seeing a Black or Midnight version this year. It packs LTE cellular connectivity as standard. The only meaningful choice you need to make while buying it is which band it comes with, but we’ll get to those in more detail in the Design section below.

If the $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 price for the Watch Ultra 2 is too high, or you don't need the extra adventure-focused features, you can of course look at the Apple Watch 9 range instead. Read more about that in our hands-on Apple Watch 9 review.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Design

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

Recycled Titanium casing

3,000 nit Retina Display screen

Otherwise identical

At first glance, just like the Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more or less identical to its predecessor. Both share the same solid titanium body, the protruding casing housing the digital crown and the side button, and the now-iconic orange Action button. Microphone and speaker placement also match the original exactly.

The key differences to look out for concern the screen and the bands. First off, the screen is even more beautiful than on the first version, capable of putting out an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness at full blast. It’s Apple’s brightest screen ever, the refresh rate is like water falling off a duck’s back, and it’s definitely Apple at its peak. It’s probably the best smartwatch screen I’ve ever seen in person from a purely technical standpoint.

This world-beating screen is brought to life with a new customizable Ultra-exclusive watch face, showing the seconds ticking away around the screen in a very clever fashion. Meanwhile, your favorite complications - for instance movement rings, a weather widget, temperature, and a compass setting - can be mixed-and-matched to display on the watch face itself. It’s a smart alternative to the Wayfinder watch face from last year, and looks particularly great in Night Mode - although, if I had to make a choice right now, the Wayfinder still looks better.

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

However, that’s pretty much everything we can say from a software design perspective, as most of the innovations present here are part of watchOS 10, which is also available on other Apple Watches. It’s a shame there’s nothing new or unique about what you can do with watchOS 10 and the Ultra 2’s Action button: it’s still programmable, able to map to different functions, but there’s no exciting new feature using the button this time.

The bands are driven by the same environmentally friendly message that dominated this year’s Apple releases. Like the original, three straps are available for the Ultra 2: Alpine, with a g-hook fastening, a nylon Trail strap, and a flouroelastomer Ocean band for dives.

I got to handle the Trail strap, and the design has been slightly tweaked, with a more rounded, clean end to it. Like the Series 9’s sport loops, the nylon band is made with some recycled wool now. The Alpine and Trail bands are emblazoned with a circle of green leaves on the packaging, signifying they’re part of Apple’s carbon neutral scheme, and this will also be made clear online. The watch’s titanium casing is also made from 95% recycled titanium, an impressive number if nothing else.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Features

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

Last year's excellent adventuring suite

New Double Tap gesture

Night Mode switches on automatically

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 still has the same stand-out adventuring features its predecessor did, such as next-level GPS tracking, using the Action button to emit a warning siren for assistance, durability in high and low temperatures, and the Oceanic+ app, which turns the watch into a working dive computer. If you want to check that one out, we had a real diving instructor test the Apple Watch Ultra to see how it did.

The Depth app, which is different from the Oceanic+ as it’s Apple’s in-house dive function, allows you to access logs of previous dives more easily on the watch now. It also supports free diving, although I’m unlikely to give that a serious go before I fully review the watch. The original Ultra’s slick, infrared-looking Night Mode had to be switched on manually with the digital crown, but it now turns on automatically thanks to ambient light sensors under the screen.

That’s it for adventuring gear, but in terms of other new features, the Double Tap gesture is the big winner here. Although it’s not available until October and I wasn’t able to try it on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, I was able to have a go with the feature on the Apple Watch Series 9, which uses the same chipset and sensor array.

For those not in the know, by raising the watch as if you’re going to check the time and pinching your fingers twice, you can activate whatever widget or app you have open at any given time. If you’ve got a workout loaded up, you can start or finish it, for example. I tried answering a phone call, dismissing a timer, and scrolling through the new watchOS 10 widget stack using the feature, and it’s very impressive and easy to get to grips with. This could easily have been a useless gimmick, but Apple has made this a feature you’ll probably use daily.

Other new stuff involves the S9’s use of its Ultra Wideband technology to improve the Find Devices functionality. If you use an iPhone 15, which is also equipped with Ultra Wideband, you can see not only the direction of your phone, but also how far away it is from you in feet. My live demonstration was great, but of course at the moment it’s predicated on you having access to both new devices. Ultra Wideband can also be used to control music on your Apple HomePod if you’re nearby, which is useful, I guess - but this isn’t a watch for staying at home. This is a watch for the great outdoors, and I would have liked to see more innovation here.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Early verdict

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

I've not tested the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in full yet, but from what I've seen of it it's still the best Apple Watch. In fact, it’s still up there with the best smartwatches ever. But while the S9 chip’s new functionalities have made the watch even better, this is ultimately a very iterative update, and it can’t be judged in the same way as its predecessor because it’s no longer a category-breaking shock to the system.

Apple has already got an excellent suite of fitness features, and watchOS 10’s improved cycling metrics means this could be a must-have device for triathletes. It won’t do for all adventurous types, though: I’d have loved to see a bigger battery to solidify it as a top choice for wilderness weekends, but 36 hours of stamina won't be enough for me to pick it over a Garmin if I'm going to be without power for long stretches.

I’ll look forward to testing it extensively to see if that 3,000-nit screen has a big effect on the battery, but for now, we’ll have to leave it at this: the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is technically the best Apple Watch ever, but it’s a small update. And that means it's only for people who don’t have the original model.