iPhone 15: what we know so far

Audio player loading…

Time stops for no one, and so we're already looking towards the iPhone 15, despite the fact that the iPhone 14 has only just been unveiled.

The iPhone 15 will likely be along in late 2023, unless Apple pulls a wildcard by using the '14S' name or something similar. That seems unlikely though, as we've already been hearing leaks and rumors using the iPhone 15 name.

Yes, that's right – pre-release information about the upcoming iPhone is already out there, this far in advance. That's not a total surprise, as Apple leaks sometimes take place years in advance of the product launch.

To give you a (very early) idea as to how the upcoming phone – as well as its family of siblings – will look, we've compiled all the news, rumors and predictions here. Expect this article to see many updates between late 2022 and September 2023.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's 2023 generation of smartphones

Apple's 2023 generation of smartphones When is it out? Likely September 2023

Likely September 2023 How much will it cost? Possible price increase over iPhone 14

We haven't heard any iPhone 15 release date or launch date rumors yet, but that's to be expected – they rarely occur more than a month before the launch event itself.

For the iPhone 14, that event fell on September 7, with three of the four phones going on sale over a week later, on September 16 (and the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7). Apple generally picks the first or second week of September for its launches, and usually opts for a Tuesday, though occasionally goes for a Wednesday event.

In 2023, that means September the 5 or 12 are quite likely (both are Tuesdays), though the 6 and 13 are possibilities too.

The entire iPhone 14 family (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 15 price

With regards to the price, again we haven't heard any leaks or rumors, but the iPhone 14 range presented a slight price increase over the iPhone 13 equivalents. This could be repeated in 2023 for the iPhone 15.

For context, while there are four members of the iPhone 14 family, here are the prices for the cheapest, and most expensive, options:

iPhone 14 128GB: $799 / £849 / AU$1,399

$799 / £849 / AU$1,399 iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: $1,599 / £1,749 / AU$2,769

So that's the full scope of the current range's pricing, though obviously there are many devices and storage choices between those points.

iPhone 15 news, rumors and leaks

We've heard quite a few iPhone 15 rumors, though these have come out across a very broad span of time, so it's not quite clear which are still accurate and which are old news.

Some of these seem obvious – one report says that Apple is working on the 3nm A17 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15. Given that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max use the A16 Bionic, and that 17 is one higher than 16, we could have guessed this anyway.

However, the iPhone 14 used the older A15 Bionic chip, also seen in the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, and another report suggests that this new trend – of the non-Pro phones using the older chipsets – may well continue.

An anticipated change could happen in 2023, with the iPhone 15. The EU has told Apple that it has to add USB-C charging ports to iPhones from 2024, but lots of fans believe that Apple will adopt the charging standard earlier, in 2023, instead.

Saying that, some fans are hoping that Apple doesn't ditch its own Lightning port any time soon, even suggest that the company could unveil a totally portless iPhone first.

The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island. (Image credit: TechRadar)

A big iPhone 14 Pro feature is that 'Dynamic Island', a fancy marketing name for the 'punch-hole' front-facing camera that Apple is using, and a leak suggests that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models could get this too.

Contradicting that, though, is the belief from some that the iPhone 15 series could use under-display cameras, that sit below the phone screen to ensure no display space is taken up. However, at TechRadar, we're not too sure about this one.

For the last few generations of iPhone, Apple has split the line into the 'standard' and 'Pro' ranges, with the latter bringing more features over the former; within each range, the only major difference is the screen size. But with the iPhone 15, the Pro models could be even more fractured, as it sounds like the 'Pro Max' is moving on.

A big leaker suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will actually be called the iPhone 15 Ultra – following on from Apple's adoption of this suffix elsewhere – and will bring extra features over the iPhone 15 Pro.

A key example listed is in the camera department, as while the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain the telephoto zoom lens of the 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to get a periscope lens for even further zooming, likely around 5x. We've actually heard this quite a few times now, from various sources, making it sound very likely.