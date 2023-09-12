Apple Event 2023 - we're live at Apple Park for the iPhone 15 launch

Refresh

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Ok, now Apple got jokes. Apple is playing a skit where "Mother Nature" visits an Apple meeting with Tim Cook and complains that Apple needs to accelerate to meet its carbon neutral goals. Apple is removing all plastic, more recycled, blah blah blah. Okay, it's very interesting, but it's not new fun toys, so we'll let you watch for yourself before we report all of Apple's environmental claims. They care, that's what they're saying.

(Image credit: Apple) Yes, Apple is adding a new gesture to its Apple Watch. The new "double-tap" feature works when you tap your thumb and index finger together. The Watch will recognize the motion in hand. You can scroll through widgets or select items on screen using your fingers, without needing to touch the screen. Apple says this is enabled not only by the accelerometer, it also relies on the Apple Watch ability to measure things like blood flow beneath the skin. Kind of creepy, but it looks like a cool new feature that we'll use frequently. Navigating the tiny screen is a bit of a pain, so these gestures could make the Apple Watch much more friendly.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Before giving us any significant new features, Apple promises improvements for the most-beloved Apple Watch feature: finding your iPhone. Apple says that the UWB radio that allows the Apple Watch to find the iPhone and vice versa has been improved, so it will be easier and faster to find your lost phone. Really, that's the feature you'll probably use more than anything else announced today.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Are those new gesture features coming to Apple Watch? Apple Product Marketing folks are talking about the benefits of using Apple's own chipset inside with a new Apple S9 chip for wearables. It seems like the Watch is getting some serious processing and graphical upgrades, but Apple also promises battery improvements as well as new features. Sadly, Apple is talking up Siri first before getting to any really cool stuff. Clearly, AI and machine intelligence is front of mind.

Now let's move on to Apple Watch and iPhone. Apple Watch helps us stay healthy. The iPhone impacts everything we do. Cook says "if you left either one at home, I'd bet you go back and get it." The Apple Watch 9 announcement gets first billing at the Apple Event 2023 show and Apple COO Jeff Williams is on screen showing off the new Apple Watch Series 9.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Tim Cook has appeared to tell us that Apple will be announcing two essential products today, the Apple Watch and the new iPhone. Before Cook begins, he is giving a brief update on the Mac computers. Cook reminds us that the Mac Studio and Mac Pro completed the transition from Intel to Apple's-own silicon. Our friends at Toms Guide get a nice shout-out for the new Macbook Air 15-inch that we also loved. Cook also touches on Apple Vision Pro and says that development is ongoing, with app developers already showing off upcoming apps to Apple's internal groups. He hopes to ship the new Vision Pro gear early next year.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The live presentation is a bit different from what we see streaming at home. At Apple Park, Tim Cook has come on stage to greet the attendees and begin the show. We at home are still waiting for his presentation to start.

The presentation has begun with what looks like a commercial for the mobile family, with a cover of the song "It's a beautiful day" playing in the background. It's an emotional scene, leading to Apple Watch users who were notified of serious health emergencies thanks to the watch features.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) It's starting! Are you ready?! You can almost taste the excitement, can't you? Here's one final Apple treat before we begin.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Apple Park is truly a fascinating corporate campus. The interior of the gigantic circle is very natural, filled with local grasses and plants. Visiting Apple Park can feel like a bit of a hike at times. Who gets invited to Apple events? Well, technology journalists, of course, but Apple also fills the room with Apple insiders, industry partners, and myriad other analysts and friends. Tech media tends to be a bit jaded, so if you hear outrageous applause, that's probably coming from Apple friends. Once the presentation is over, we're expecting some hands-on time with all of the new devices, including the new iPhones and whatever else Apple shows off. Hopefully Lance brought his hiking boots, there's going to be a lot of ground to cover!

Lance in the Apple Park auditorium lobby (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) With Lance hearing buzz about some possible surprises, where might those surprises be found? We think we know a lot about the new iPhone hardware, and we've been treated to the iOS 17 public beta for a few weeks now, so we know a lot about the upcoming software. There's still plenty of room for the unexpected. Is it possible that the new iPhones will work with Apple's Vision Pro headset? Could we see features that synergize the iPhone camera with the AR/VR experience? These are certainly possibilities, especially since developers are bringing iPhone and iPad apps to the new spatial computing environment. Or course, there could be entirely new features and services that rumors have yet to uncover, and that's the fun of the Apple event. We don't expect One More Thing this time, not like at the Apple Vision event, but we do expect a great Apple show.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Apple likes to whet our appetites for new phone by offering the most photogenic catering in the mobile business. Most people don't get a chance to attend an Apple event, so please enjoy these delightful berries and other delectable treats that Apple serves its industry guests and media in attendance. Seriously, I have to beg Lance every event to take photos of the breakfast, and even though it always makes me hungry, I'm fascinated by the beautiful spread that Apple provides. (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The sky is cloudy but the weather is perfect at Apple Park, where our Editor-in-Chief Lance is on the ground waiting for the news to break. Lance says that "people are as excited about seeing each other again at this iconic campus as they are about all Apple is about to share. "Most agree that it won’t be a sea change for the iPhone, but I am hearing some buzz about some big innovation." Last time Lance heard buzz at an Apple event, we got the Apple Vision Pro headset. Lance says he can see Apple's Marketing chief Phil Schiller in attendance in the Steve Jobs auditorium at Apple Park.