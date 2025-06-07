Apple's WWDC 2025 show kicks off at Apple Park at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 9, 2025 – which means we're now very close to seeing the next generation of software for iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more.

So what should we expect from one of Apple's biggest events of the year? While product launches at WWDC are unusual and unexpected, but not unheard of, this is the keynote that sets the tone for Apple's entire year. In particular, by showing us what the next version of iOS will look like, it sets the stage for the release of the iPhone 17 lineup, which most expect to happen in September.

WWDC 2025 will also mark the first anniversary of the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Considering that Apple only managed to deliver a portion of what was promised in June 2024, it's unclear how Apple will approach this AI conundrum.

There are numerous reports of turmoil behind the scenes as Apple reshuffles its Apple Intelligence team and tries to revive efforts to deliver a transformed Siri that can compete with Gemini and ChatGPT.

Some believe Apple won't mention Siri, but will focus on Apple Intelligence as it is, and mention some feature enhancements. It's unlikely it will promise any eye-opening generative features, especially after over-promising a year ago.

Let's take a look at what we, and other Apple experts, do expect Tim Cook and company to reveal on June 9...

1. iOS 26 lands with a fresh redesign

We're highly unlikely to see Apple commit to an all-new Siri at WWDC 2025, but we might get a hint at what's coming. After all, how can Apple deliver iOS 26 (yes, Apple is rumored to be switching to year-based software names) without a fresh, Apple Intelligence-filled Siri experience?

A more concrete idea of what to expect has emerged from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with his June 6 predictions being particularly comprehensive. According to the well-connected Apple reporter, the biggest change will be a new software design that's based on visionOS.

That will mean lots of "digital glass" plus "light and transparency" through iOS 26 and Apple's other operating systems. Why Apple would use its faltering mixed reality headset platform as a base look is a conundrum to be solved on June 9.

Compared to that redesign, the other new iOS 26 features may seem a little underwhelming. There will seemingly be a new, dedicated Games app for accessing Apple Arcade, plus other upgrades like AI-powered battery management. Still, three of Apple's own apps – the Phone, Safari and Camera app – are apparently due for "significant revamps", with the latter benefitting from a helpful declutter.

According to TechRadar's phones expert James Rogerson, we're unlikely to see much in the way of AI-powered photo editing tools or Siri improvements. But one long-shot feature that we could see is a AI upgrade for Apple's Health app.

2. iPadOS 26 gets Mac-like features

It'll be fascinating to hear how Apple execs explain what we assume will be a deeper merge between the functionality of iPadOS and macOS in iPadOS 26 (which could also be iPadOS 19, if Apple sticks with its current naming convention).

TechRadar's iPad veteran Jamie Richards says better multitasking is high on his list of expected iPadOS improvements at WWDC 2025, based on the combination of a clear need and rumors from noted tipsters like Majin Bu, who has predicted a Stage Manager overhaul.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has backed this up, with claims that "Apple is completely revamping multitasking features on the iPad to be more Mac-like". Finally! The bad news? This may mean needing to hook up your iPad to expensive accessories like Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Apple might do all this because there has long been a demand to make the iPad match Macs in desktop capabilities. Yes, we know it's a tablet, but many are now using iPads with a physical keyboard and treating them like lightweight laptops. However, the inability to support more than, say, four windows open at once and interface customization that matches a Mac is a frustration.

The messaging here, though, will be critical. Apple has to inspire new iPad converts while satisfying and not scaring away iPad stalwarts who've been using the tablet since its inception in 2010.

3. A gaming push for macOS 26

Most expect Apple Software Lead Craig Federighi to unveil a major macOS 26 redesign – one that, as with iOS 26, is expected to borrow from the Vision Pro interface.

While the gaze and gesture-based interface of the headset is well-regarded, it's hard to understand exactly how this will work on the Mac. Certainly, Federighi will have some exciting demos to share.

There is a thought that this could be the moment Apple finally unveils a touch-friendly macOS. After all, we do expect Apple to push iPadOS and macOS closer together (see above). Put this one firmly in the 'outside bets' category, though.

A more likely scenario, according to a Bloomberg report, is a new Games app. This will theoretically connect Apple's gaming properties, like Apple Arcade, and games downloaded from the App Store. But on Macs, it could also gather games downloaded from other third-party sources.

Other areas of focus for the macOS 26 portion of the keynote – which will apparently brand the OS 'Tahoe' – are said to be better Wi-Fi management, new battery controls, Google Gemini integration, and, of course, the reveal of that all-important name

4. Apple Watch Ultra-friendly fitness features

There's an outside chance that WWDC 2025 could be an exciting moment for Apple Watch fans, with watchOS 12 (or more likely, watchOS 26) potentially delivering blood pressure measurement support and a new AI health coach (there's no word on if it'll be an "Apple Intelligence Health Coach" or just "AI Health Coach").

Health and Fitness Editor Matt Evans added some color, "Blood pressure via LED remains the holy grail of watches, but the Whoop MG gets around this by using a cuff to measure BP as a baseline, then estimates fluctuations based on other vital signs like heart health."

Evans also noted that Apple Intelligence for control of basic functions may be coming to the Apple Watch. Again, this is unlikely to be a major update of Apple Intelligence functionality but rather a port of what you can do in iOS, but with a wearable flavor.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now seems less convinced that we'll see anything on this scale at WWDC 2025 – commenting on the revamp of Apple's Health app and the AI doctor-based service, he says that "neither will be shown at WWDC" due to delays. Still, we remain optimistic that we might get a teaser showing what's coming, even if a full launch is still a way off.

A more realistic focus, according to TechRadar fitness contributor Lloyd Coombes, is on outdoor exercise tracking features that tap into the ruggedness and rucking-friendly features of the Ultra series – particularly as an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to land later this year.

5. A smarter tvOS

I asked Matt Bolton, our Managing Editor, Entertainment, about what might be announced for the next version of tvOS, the platform running inside your Apple TV streaming box. He told me we should finally expect to see some intelligence in tvOS.

"In tvOS, you'll probably be able to ask for movies and shows more organically, even if you don’t know the name – or ask for recommendations based on what you like. This is really common in other AI-touting smart streaming devices."

Bolton is also looking forward to the tvOS redesign, with some reservations. "The aesthetic idea I'm imagining is a home screen that has a 3D layering element, similar to that of visionOS. The app icons float at the front, with an image behind them – and hopefully something more interesting than a plain background", he said. The potential issue with background video is it being abused by trailers or ads for shows, but it seems unlikely that Apple would take this route.

According to MacRumors, we can indeed expect the visionOS-style redesign that's expected to grace iOS 26, macOS 26 and more, to come to tvOS as well. Fortunately for those with older boxes, the new tvOS 26 could also support boxes as far back as the Apple TV HD from 2015, alongside the subsequent three generations of Apple TV 4K.

6. Live Translate for AirPods

On AirPods, TechRadar's Matt Bolton expects "AI-based live translation and generally a smarter Siri conversationalist," depending on how far Apple Intelligence goes in Siri.

That hunch has since been backed up by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says Apple is "preparing translations of live conversations for AirPods wearers", with its Translate app also getting "integrated across its operating systems as an Apple Intelligence feature".

What Bolton is hoping is also hoping to see on the AirPods front is "Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support built into iOS, with matching AirPods support. This would allow higher-quality wireless music quality and better accessibility."

With some other recent rumors predicting that the AirPods could also get more gesture control and sleep detection at WWDC 2025, it could be a fruitful show for owners of Apple's wireless earbuds.

7. One more thing – iPhone 17 Air teaser?

When it comes to an Apple keynote, never rule out a surprise. In the past, we've gotten glimpses of a new Mac Pro, new MacBooks, and the Vision Pro.

This year, new Macs are a very outside possibility, as is mixed reality and AR headgear, like a Vision Pro Lite and Apple Glasses, respectively.

There's also the tiniest chance that Tim Cook could tease Apple's first folding iPhone or, more likely, even the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Let's face it, Apple needs some razzle-dazzle this year to distract from what's been a somewhat bumpy 12-month ride. And the iPhone 17 Air rumors have been ramping up lately, with recent whispers predicting that it'll be even slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at just 5.5mm thick.

Stick with TechRadar.com for all the latest news from Apple's big developer event.