'Rivals MacBooks': This premium haptic trackpad for Windows could finally convince me to replace my trusted but rather unexciting mouse
HyperSpace Trackpad Pro offers pressure sensing and responsive haptics
- HyperSpace Trackpad Pro promises precision haptics and pressure-sensitive control
- Hydra Connect software adds customizable gestures and system-level shortcuts
- Kickstarter campaign smashes funding goal with strong backer response
Now live on Kickstarter, the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro is a precision external trackpad built for Windows users.
It combines piezo haptic feedback with pressure sensing and adjustable controls aimed at improving precision.
At the time of writing, the campaign has already pulled in over $116,000 in pledges from more than a thousand backers, far surpassing its initial $5,000 goal, with over a month still to go.
Hydra Connect software
Pricing options include a VIP pledge of $90, a Super Early Bird tier at $109, and an Early Bird tier at $120, with a planned retail price of $150.
Hyper Products, the creators behind the device, say it delivers uniform tactile feedback across its entire glass surface, removing the dead zones found in many mechanical touchpads.
The trackpad’s minimalist design uses a CNC-machined aluminum housing with a smooth glass surface and rubber feet for stability.
It promises fast and accurate gesture control with a 240Hz report rate and multi-touch recognition for up to ten inputs.
The included Hydra Connect software gives users control over how the trackpad behaves, allowing custom profiles and gesture-based shortcuts for individual apps.
It’s compatible with Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, and Figma out of the box, and profiles switch automatically whenever you change applications.
Hydra Connect can also trigger system-level actions, such as launching apps, muting calls, controlling media, and managing windows.
These shortcuts can make life easier and give you greater control over whatever you’re working on without the need for a mouse or keyboard.
As Yanko Design puts it, Windows professionals and creators seeking an external touchpad finally have one that rivals MacBooks, and I'd definitely be tempted to replace my boring old mouse with it.
Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
