Logitech unveils MX Master 4 - the mouse that feeds back to you

Logitech unveils MX Master 4 mouse

MX Master 4 includes haptic feedback for improved interaction

New Actions Ring tool allows for quick mapping actions

Logitech has launched the MX Master 4, its latest and greatest mouse, designed to bring improved productivity and interactivity for users everywhere.

The MX Master 4 is the first offering from the company to feature haptic feedback, giving users more interaction with their accessory across a range of tasks.

But alongside that, the MX Master 4 also promises boosts in connectivity, scroll speed and sustainability - I went hands (or should that be just hand?) on with it at the company's Logi Work event in London.

The mouse that roared

For seasoned or existing MX mouse users, the feel and shape of the MX Master 4 will be instantly recognizable - Logitech has wisely chosen not to alter too much in the design of its new offering.

The obvious new addition is the haptic pad, situated where a user's thumb typically rests. The feature can be customized by users to provide interaction on a variety of tasks, from scrolling to selection and navigation. We tried it out on a number of these, and found the vibration surprising at first, but quickly got used to it.

Logitech says the MX Master 4 can provide a major boost in terms of productivity, boasting the ability to scroll up to a thousand lines per second, and an upgraded USB-C dongle which allows for quick pairing across devices, even in busy offices.

But nowhere is this clearer than the new Actions Ring feature, a new overlay tool which allows users to map a number of tasks or functions, to be displayed with a single click, lowering the need for repetitive mouse movements such as scrolling through menus or interfaces.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Logitech showed us actions such as assigning commands in Photoshop or automating functions in Excel, claiming professionals can save up to 33% of their time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by 63%.

The other major step forward is in terms of sustainability - Logitech has always been keen to show off its green credentials, and the MX Master 4 is no exception. The new offering is built with 48% recycled plastics, low-crabon aluminium, and features a rechargeable battery made with 100% recycled cobalt.

All-in-all, we were hugely impressed with the MX Master 4 during our brief time with it, and will be hoping for more of an in-depth review soon.

The MX Master 4 will be available in Graphite and Pale Grey globally, and Black and Graphite Charcoal in North America and Europe. Currently priced at $119.99/€129.99, each purchase includes a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud with apps such as: Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro.