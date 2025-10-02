“Our work is never done” - Logitech CEO on the trends shaping the future of work, and how hardware can be "the eyes, the ears and the hands of AI”

With hybrid work now a common policy for organizations across the world, more focus is being put on the companies providing the tools to ensure workers stay productive, wherever they are.

Speaking at the company’s Logi Work event in London, Hanneke Faber outlined its aim of supporting, “the future of work - working smarter, living better, growing faster.”

Part of this is through the latest products, including its newly-released MX Master 4 mouse, but Faber was also keen to mention the role that humans play in the company's success.

Reason for being

“Our mission is pretty simple, extending human potential in work and play...our reason for being is to make people a little bit better,” Faber told attendees.

Faber outlined three major macro trends in the technology industry right now affecting the work Logitech is doing, noting, “We sell work - we aim to be a model for ways of working…(but) our work in this space is never done - we are always thinking about the future of work...but success is never final.”

These trends include what she called “the certainty of uncertainty” as businesses of all sizes adapt to changing trends across the world, even as global IT spending continues to rise.

“There's every reason to see opportunity,” Faber noted, “but the best run businesses will be those...that are agile, take advantage of an ever-changing environment."

"Today is probably the slowest day of the rest of our lives.”

The other trends concerned AI and working from anywhere, with Faber noting how both were set to play a significant role for a company like Logitech.

AI needs hardware to learn, she noted, highlighting how humans interact with chatbots and agents using accessories such as microphones, webcams, keyboards and mice.

“Hardware is the eyes, the ears and the hands of AI,” she declared, describing these products as the “sensory layer for AI”.

With AI now playing such an integral role in jobs across the board, companies will need to offer attractive spaces to attract the best AI talent, Faber noted - which includes offering the best hardware.

Most companies are now embracing hybrid work, with Faber revealing research claiming more than 75% of people say they work in different places now - a trend which is not just for office workers any more.

"Work will need to be optimized, no matter where workers are,” she noted, “it's not the number of tech tools any more, it's how much friction they remove.”