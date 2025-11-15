Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 15 (game #888).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #889) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEDESTRIAN

BARCODE

TAX

RAILROAD

ZEBRA

EVERYDAY

SCHOOL

AVENUE

RUGBY SHIRT

APPROACH

BANAL

PARKING

PHILOSOPHY

HUMDRUM

IBM LOGO

METHOD

NYT Connections today (game #889) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Performing a skill

Performing a skill GREEN: Bland and average

Bland and average BLUE: Banded stuff

Banded stuff PURPLE: Visited in a famous board game

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #889) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TECHNIQUE

GREEN: RUN-OF-THE-MILL

BLUE: STRIPY THINGS

PURPLE: WORDS ON MONOPOLY SQUARES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #889) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #889, are…

YELLOW: TECHNIQUE APPROACH, METHOD, PHILOSOPHY, SCHOOL

APPROACH, METHOD, PHILOSOPHY, SCHOOL GREEN: RUN-OF-THE-MILL BANAL, EVERYDAY, HUMDRUM, PEDESTRIAN

BANAL, EVERYDAY, HUMDRUM, PEDESTRIAN BLUE: STRIPY THINGS BARCODE, IBM LOGO, RUGBY SHIRT, ZEBRA

BARCODE, IBM LOGO, RUGBY SHIRT, ZEBRA PURPLE: WORDS ON MONOPOLY SQUARES AVENUE, PARKING, RAILROAD, TAX

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

When I saw the tiles for BARCODE and ZEBRA my first thought was that we were looking for black and white things, but finding no other possibilities I abandoned that idea.

It was realizing that BARCODE and ZEBRA had another thing in common that flipped the switch – but I still had to take a gamble with RUGBY SHIRT; although striped shirts are common, many professional rugby teams play in a single color (such as the most famous team, New Zealand, who are nicknamed the All Blacks).

Not seeing WORDS ON MONOPOLY SQUARES was annoying, as it’s one of my favorite board games. Perhaps if there was a tile for “jail” I would have got it.

