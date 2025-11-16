Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 16 (game #889).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #890) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TABOO

SLAM DUNK

GO-GETTER

SURE THING

SHOO-IN

SCATTERGORIES

OKEY-DOKE

PROSCRIBED

ALLEY-OOP

ABSOLUTELY

VERBOTEN

FADEAWAY

OFF-LIMITS

LEAVENING

FINGER ROLL

OF COURSE

NYT Connections today (game #890) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hell, yeah!

Hell, yeah! GREEN: No entry

No entry BLUE: NBA skills

NBA skills PURPLE: Begging is synonym of vamoose

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #890) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "YOU BET"

GREEN: FORBIDDEN

BLUE: BASKETBALL SHOTS

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SCRAM!"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #890) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #890, are…

YELLOW: "YOU BET" ABSOLUTELY, OF COURSE, OKEY-DOKE, SURE THING

ABSOLUTELY, OF COURSE, OKEY-DOKE, SURE THING GREEN: FORBIDDEN OFF-LIMITS, PROSCRIBED, TABOO, VERBOTEN

OFF-LIMITS, PROSCRIBED, TABOO, VERBOTEN BLUE: BASKETBALL SHOTS ALLEY-OOP, FADEAWAY, FINGER ROLL, SLAM DUNK

ALLEY-OOP, FADEAWAY, FINGER ROLL, SLAM DUNK PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SCRAM!" GO-GETTER, LEAVENING, SCATTERGORIES, SHOO-IN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As someone playing Connections from the UK and with no idea about US sports it’s always a thrill to get a sports group correct.

I’ll be honest, SLAM DUNK and ALLEY-OOP I knew and I only selected FINGER ROLL and FADEAWAY as they sounded like basketball tricks rather than BASKETBALL SHOTS.

The green group FORBIDDEN was an easy one to get from my eight remaining tiles but today’s hardest group looks a lot more gettable than usual. Congratulations if you aced it and got purple early.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, November 16, game #889)

YELLOW: TECHNIQUE APPROACH, METHOD, PHILOSOPHY, SCHOOL

APPROACH, METHOD, PHILOSOPHY, SCHOOL GREEN: RUN-OF-THE-MILL BANAL, EVERYDAY, HUMDRUM, PEDESTRIAN

BANAL, EVERYDAY, HUMDRUM, PEDESTRIAN BLUE: STRIPY THINGS BARCODE, IBM LOGO, RUGBY SHIRT, ZEBRA

BARCODE, IBM LOGO, RUGBY SHIRT, ZEBRA PURPLE: WORDS ON MONOPOLY SQUARES AVENUE, PARKING, RAILROAD, TAX