SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #880) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HULA HOOP

EGGPLANT

SALSA VERDE

BAGEL

SWING STATE

RELISH

ANIMAL PRINT

POLKA DOT

WASHER

BARNEY THE DINOSAUR

PESTO

HOUNDSTOOTH

INNER TUBE

CHIMICHURRI

HERRINGBONE PEOPLE EATER

NYT Connections today (game #880) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Repeated design

Repeated design GREEN: Flavorings with the same color

Flavorings with the same color BLUE: Something missing in the center

Something missing in the center PURPLE: The hardest color in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #880) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TEXTILE PATTERNS

GREEN: GREEN CONDIMENTS

BLUE: THINGS WITH HOLES IN THE MIDDLE

PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PURPLE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #880) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #880, are…

YELLOW: TEXTILE PATTERNS ANIMAL PRINT, HERRINGBONE, HOUNDSTOOTH, POLKA DOT

ANIMAL PRINT, HERRINGBONE, HOUNDSTOOTH, POLKA DOT GREEN: GREEN CONDIMENTS CHIMICHURRI, PESTO, RELISH, SALSA VERDE

CHIMICHURRI, PESTO, RELISH, SALSA VERDE BLUE: THINGS WITH HOLES IN THE MIDDLE BAGEL, HULA HOOP, INNER TUBE, WASHER

BAGEL, HULA HOOP, INNER TUBE, WASHER PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PURPLE BARNEY THE DINOSAUR, EGGPLANT, PEOPLE EATER, SWING STATE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

RELISH and PESTO in the UK are not exclusively green, so I was a little thrown by GREEN CONDIMENTS – but it was impossible to ignore that SALSA VERDE and CHIMICHURRI belonged together, so I gambled.

A similar strategy didn’t pay off initially for THINGS THAT ARE PURPLE. Lost for the fourth tile I chose POLKA DOT, thinking perhaps that purple is the classic color. I guessed SWING STATE, as purple is a mix of red and blue, but being outside of the US this is not something I was previously aware of – Connections is an education.

With just eight tiles left, TEXTILE PATTERNS was easy to pick out, but I’m annoyed that I didn’t get THINGS WITH HOLES IN THE MIDDLE, seeing as it contains my favorite New York breakfast item.

