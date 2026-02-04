LPDDR4 price spikes ripple straight into Raspberry Pi retail tags everywhere

Higher memory densities now dictate who can afford modern Raspberry Pi boards

Entry-level Raspberry Pi models survive while mid- and high-end options take the hit

Raspberry Pi hardware prices have risen again following an earlier adjustment made only weeks before, with the changes tied directly to escalating LPDDR4 memory costs.

The company links the increases to competition for fabrication capacity, as large-scale AI infrastructure continues to absorb a growing share of global memory production.

According to statements accompanying the changes, the cost of some memory components has more than doubled within a single quarter, creating pressure across most current Raspberry Pi platforms.

Which models are affected by the new pricing

The latest increases apply to Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 boards, as well as the CM4 and CM5 compute modules and the Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard computers.

Boards equipped with 2GB of RAM now cost $10 more, while 4GB models rise by $15, and 8GB versions increase by $30. Systems using 16GB of memory see the sharpest change, with prices climbing by $60.

As a result, higher-end Raspberry Pi 5 configurations now exceed $200, a level previously unseen within the product range.

Not all devices are affected by the adjustment, as models using lower memory capacities or older standards remain unchanged - so the 1GB versions of the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 retain their existing prices, preserving an entry-level option within the lineup.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Older boards, such as Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 3, also remain stable, largely because their LPDDR2 memory is already stockpiled in sufficient quantities.

The Raspberry Pi 400 all-in-one computer also avoids the increase and maintains its earlier pricing.

Industry analysts have reported sharp upward revisions in expected DRAM contract prices, driven by expanding data center demand.

Memory manufacturers increasingly prioritize high-bandwidth products for hyperscalers, while standard DRAM and LPDDR capacity becomes more constrained.

Large AI systems now require tens of terabytes of memory per deployment, which reduces the supply available for smaller-scale hardware makers.

This environment leaves limited room for Raspberry Pi to absorb costs without passing them on.

Higher board prices raise questions about affordability for schools, students, and casual learners, who are historically central to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem.

Software communities and Raspberry Pi distros may continue to thrive, yet hardware costs increasingly shape who can participate.

Although the company describes the situation as temporary, the timing and scale of the increases suggest that educational access may remain constrained longer than anticipated.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.