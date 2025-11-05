NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 6 (game #879)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 5 (game #878).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #879) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- FORE
- FACE
- FIGURE
- ARROW
- PIN
- PRICE
- MAST
- DIAPER
- VALUE
- BOW
- FINGERPRINT
- DECK
- AFT
- PASSWORD
- WINGS
- AMOUNT
NYT Connections today (game #879) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: The total financial sum
- GREEN: Open your phone
- BLUE: Elements of a vessel
- PURPLE: A valentine image
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #879) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: COST
- GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE
- BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP
- PURPLE: FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #879) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #879, are…
- YELLOW: COST AMOUNT, FIGURE, PRICE, VALUE
- GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN
- BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP AFT, DECK, FORE, MAST
- PURPLE: FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID ARROW, BOW, DIAPER, WINGS
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 1 mistake
My error came in putting together the wrong PARTS OF A SHIP, including BOW instead of MAST. After that minor wobble the other groups were plain sailing.
WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE is something most of us do everyday – and because my phone doesn’t recognize me, especially when I’m in a store with a queue behind me, I often use multiple unlocking methods.
FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID was something I don’t think I would ever have thought of; BOW and ARROW perhaps, but DIAPER?
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 5, game #878)
- YELLOW: MAKE A HASH OF BLOW, BOTCH, BUTCHER, SPOIL
- GREEN: WEAPONS IN THE GAME CLUE CANDLESTICK, KNIFE, ROPE, WRENCH
- BLUE: ICONIC SOUL SINGERS BAKER, FLACK, FRANKLIN, KNIGHT
- PURPLE: RAIN___ BOW, COAT, FOREST, MAKER
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
