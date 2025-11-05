Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 5 (game #878).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #879) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FORE

FACE

FIGURE

ARROW

PIN

PRICE

MAST

DIAPER

VALUE

BOW

FINGERPRINT

DECK

AFT

PASSWORD

WINGS

AMOUNT

NYT Connections today (game #879) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The total financial sum

The total financial sum GREEN: Open your phone

Open your phone BLUE: Elements of a vessel

Elements of a vessel PURPLE: A valentine image

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #879) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COST

GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE

BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP

PURPLE: FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #879) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #879, are…

YELLOW: COST AMOUNT, FIGURE, PRICE, VALUE

AMOUNT, FIGURE, PRICE, VALUE GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN

FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP AFT, DECK, FORE, MAST

AFT, DECK, FORE, MAST PURPLE: FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID ARROW, BOW, DIAPER, WINGS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My error came in putting together the wrong PARTS OF A SHIP, including BOW instead of MAST. After that minor wobble the other groups were plain sailing.

WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE is something most of us do everyday – and because my phone doesn’t recognize me, especially when I’m in a store with a queue behind me, I often use multiple unlocking methods.

FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID was something I don’t think I would ever have thought of; BOW and ARROW perhaps, but DIAPER?

