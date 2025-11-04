Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 4 (game #877).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #878) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KNIGHT

COAT

BUTCHER

BAKER

FLACK

KNIFE

CANDLESTICK

MAKER

FRANKLIN

FOREST

BOW

BLOW

SPOIL

WRENCH

BOTCH

ROPE

NYT Connections today (game #878) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A ruined attempt

A ruined attempt GREEN: Items Colonel Mustard could use

Items Colonel Mustard could use BLUE: Female RnB legends

Female RnB legends PURPLE: Start with a weather word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #878) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKE A HASH OF

GREEN: WEAPONS IN THE GAME CLUE

BLUE: ICONIC SOUL SINGERS

PURPLE: RAIN___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #878) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #878, are…

YELLOW: MAKE A HASH OF BLOW, BOTCH, BUTCHER, SPOIL

BLOW, BOTCH, BUTCHER, SPOIL GREEN: WEAPONS IN THE GAME CLUE CANDLESTICK, KNIFE, ROPE, WRENCH

CANDLESTICK, KNIFE, ROPE, WRENCH BLUE: ICONIC SOUL SINGERS BAKER, FLACK, FRANKLIN, KNIGHT

BAKER, FLACK, FRANKLIN, KNIGHT PURPLE: RAIN___ BOW, COAT, FOREST, MAKER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I think I'm scarred by those tongue twisters from a month back, so now whenever I see four words that go together in a phrase or lyric I find it very hard to resist grouping them together.

That is what I did today with BUTCHER, BAKER, CANDLESTICK, and MAKER, despite having alarm bells ringing in my ears warning me not to.

Fortunately, this was my only mistake as I saw WEAPONS IN THE GAME CLUE soon afterwards – a board game I have never played, but one that I somehow know what murder weapons it contains – followed by ICONIC SOUL SINGERS.

I knew that FRANKLIN And KNIGHT belonged together, but it took me a while to get BAKER and FLACK – the latter of whom is known for killing someone softly with a song, rather than Colonel Mustard, in the library, with a wrench.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 4, game #877)

YELLOW: STEER DIRECT, DRIVE, GUIDE, PILOT

DIRECT, DRIVE, GUIDE, PILOT GREEN: THIN LAYER COAT, FILM, LEAF, SHEET

COAT, FILM, LEAF, SHEET BLUE: FILE EXTENSIONS DOC, MID, TIFF, ZIP

DOC, MID, TIFF, ZIP PURPLE: _____ GUITAR AIR, ELECTRIC, RHYTHM, SLIDE