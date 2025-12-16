Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has said Divinity will feature cinematics unlike Divinity: Original Sin and Original Sin 2

The director says Baldur's Gate 3 's "success of cinematics" was "probably my biggest takeaway from everything"

He also confirmed that the game has been in development for two years and is now in full production

Larian Studios founder and Baldur's Gate 3 director, Swen Vincke, has said Divinity will feature cinematics unlike previous iterations in the series.

Speaking in an interview with IGN following that mind-blowing Divinity reveal trailer at The Game Awards, Vincke reminisced on BG3 and shared what key lessons the team has learned since the game's massive success.

"One of the biggest lessons was the success of cinematics – and how we present the story and choices," Vincke revealed. "Obviously, we did a lot of things differently in BG3 than we did with Divinity: Original Sin 2, and that game was much better, I think."

Cinematics were not featured in Divinity: Original Sin or Original Sin 2, and BG3's story cinematics, which also showed player choices and character interactions, were a first for Larian.

"But the fact that, when people started seeing choices cinematically, what an impact that has on players, how they bond with the characters, and the attractions and choices in the game," he added. "So I think that was probably my biggest takeaway from everything, yeah, for sure."

In the same interview, Vincke confirmed that the game has been in development for two years and is now in full production. The director also said that Divinity will "most likely" receive an early access period like BG3, but says Larian isn't at that point just yet.

"I don't want to commit to it right now, because we don't know how the games industry will change. We're not ready to do anything in early access yet, but I think it's worked well for us in the past," Vincke explained.

"We had the player community and their feedback, and that has made all of our games that were in early access much better. So yeah, I think we would very much like to do that again. But that said, we don't want too many people playing in early access, because we do need to 'cook' and it's still a period of development. So that might be a little bit problematic, but we'll see."

