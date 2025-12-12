The Game Awards have been and gone once again, and left a trail of bling and award winners, but also announcements and reveals, in their wake.

We've got a whole list of the winners here, but each one of the TechRadar Gaming team has highlighted their favorite announcement below. These aren't necessarily the biggest reveals, but they're the ones that have stuck with the team as the dust settles after the event.

From hotly anticipated sequels to brick-based adventures, there were some very special games showcased during the event — here's our favorite announcements at The Game Awards 2025.

Let's get into it.

It’s not long until we face the ooze

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The most exciting trailer in my eyes wasn’t any of the new reveals (though I can’t pretend that the prospect of new Tomb Raider and Control games doesn't have me hyped) but rather a fresh look at John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. This co-op shooter has been on my wishlist since it was announced more than two years ago, as it just seems like a bloody good time.

It’s a new horde survival game from Saber Interactive, the same developer that brought us the superb Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the highly underrated World War Z. If there’s one studio that knows how to make mowing down legions of foes satisfying, it’s them. Of course, it's also being written by acclaimed horror director John Carpenter and the latest footage showed off not only loads of explosive action but plenty of ‘80s action movie charm in the cheese dialogue and eclectic music.

We also got to see more of our enemies: nightmarish sludge zombies and terrifying mutants created by an ancient muddy evil. The best bit? The trailer ended with a release date of March 12, 2026 - so there’s not too long of a wait!

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

Star Wars: The Return of Casey Hudson

(Image credit: Star Wars/Disney)

Awards ahead of the ceremony, I don't think anyone, including myself, could have anticipated a brand new title set in The Old Republic era.

Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic is by far my favorite reveal from an already packed awards show, not just because I'm a Star Wars sicko, but because Casey Hudson, the director of Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, is directing it.

Described as a spiritual successor to KOTOR, Arcanaut Studios' Fate of The Old Republic has the potential to reinvigorate an era of Star Wars that hasn't been explored in such a long time, and best of all, it seems it will borrow from the what made KOTOR so great, including "emotionally powerful, cinematic adventures driven by player agency, narrative depth, and immersive world-building", according to Hudson.

The CGI trailer, which showcased a new Force user as the main character, will present players with a new, choice-driven narrative about the light vs dark in a galaxy "on the edge of rebirth". Although it's confirmed not to be a sequel or continuation of KOTOR, I'm still eager to see how FOTOR will expand on this much-loved era outside of what we're already familiar with.

Demi Williams, Freelance contributor

The Remedy-verse expands

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

I’m a big fan of Control, and can’t wait to jump into Control: Resonant. As the shared universe of Control and Alan Wake continues, it looks like things are about to get even stranger, as we switch the reins over to Dylan Faden, as he fights his way through Manhattan.

It looks like the sequel to Control will be more melee-focused than its predecessor, as we see Dylan wielding a shapeshifting sword and battleaxe. There’s a huge supernatural disaster afoot, and even the city’s pigeons are being sent through space and time by the devastating fallout. Honestly, I’m just consistently impressed by Remedy’s direction, especially as the studio never seems to do quite what fans expect.

We’ll have to wait and see how Control: Resonant continues the story of the FBC, and whether Alan Wake makes an appearance. With Saga Anderson still kicking around following the events of Alan Wake 2, it’s clear that there’s heaps of potential for some major players to get involved in the story. Better yet, it’s planned for 2026. I’ll be counting down the days.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor,

A return to skies unknown

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Compared to last year’s event, The Game Awards 2025 felt relatively lacking in massive surprises. The return of a Capcom icon in Megaman: Dual Override was certainly awesome, but with a 2027 release window it’s tough to get overly excited about it at present.

Enter Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which ended up stealing the show for me personally. The long-awaited sequel to my favorite game of 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, this new entry is set to return us to stratospheric heights in 2026.

Ace Combat is perhaps my favorite Bandai Namco series next to Ridge Racer (hey, can we get another one of those soon, please, lads?). It does so much so well, from its characters and ambitious worldbuilding to the intense dogfights and truly transcendent soundtracks, it’s a series that’s almost always delivered from its earliest days on the PS1.

I’m really just hoping for more of that jet-fueled goodness from Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve. The announcement trailer has already teased elements of the plot and a squad of diverse characters that appear to have a good deal more cutscene presence this time around. It’s already become one of my most anticipated games of 2026, and I can’t wait to learn more about it as we get into next year.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Not long now to don the mask as Lego Batman

(Image credit: Lego/WB Games/TT Games)

When I played Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight at Gamescom, I was absolutely enthralled by it. Not my usual game or genre of choice, but this particular combination of a brick-based world and the Dark Knight seems to be a perfect match. And it’s heroes and villains trailer from The Game Awards only took my hype to new levels.

It’s a joyously satisfying and intuitive, and deceptively easy-to-play game, and I can’t wait to get to hoovering up the little Lego bits with a satisfyingly crunchy rattly sound while also biffing the heck out of goons and baddies. The toolkit available to Batman - and Cat Woman - are sublime too (including the Bat Bike and Batmobile, of course), and the biff-boff-classic-comic-booky action - complete with onomatopoeic words - and fabulous writing is going to be a joy to experience in real-time.

Ever since that hands-on in August, I’ve been yearning for a release date too, as that was kept firmly under wraps and not even suggested at for a long while. Now we have one of May 29, 2026, I can focus my bricky excitement.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

