Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream: start time as we expect a new Forza game reveal today
Everything you need to know in the build up to the show
Xbox is heading to Tokyo Game Show 2025 with a special broadcast coming right from the event.
The annual event in one of the biggest gaming trade fairs in Asia, effectively serving as the Japanese equivalent to the likes of Gamescom. It's always a fantastic place to learn about the Japanese gaming industry and often the home of no shortage of exciting announcements.
This year we're expecting a lot from Xbox, including the reveal of many major games. My big prediction is a new Forza Horizon title set in Japan, but I'll be diving more into that below.
With that said, let's dive in to my live Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox coverage.
When is the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream?
The Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream takes place today on September 25 at 7pm JST / 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST.
Where do I watch the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream
You'll be able to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream via the official Xbox YouTube channel or Twitch channel if that's your preferred platform.
You can also see the official stream embedded below.
There will also be a separate American Sign Language version of the stream on the official XboxASL Twitch channel.
Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream predictions
My big prediction for the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream is a new Forza Horizon game set in Japan.
Forza Horizon 5 released all the way back in 2021, so it's about time that we got a sequel. The latest rumors also all indicate that the next game will take place in Japan, so an announcement at a Japanese event like this makes a lot of sense.
Otherwise, I'm not really sure what to expect. Of course, a lot of third-party games will be present - so it seems safe to assume that some major Japanese publishers will want to get in on the action.
Some Sega games might also be a good shout, as the brand is often a big presence at the event. Maybe we'll finally see Sega's Crazy Taxi revival, or some other retro favorites brought back.
Xbox has already confirmed that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds will be on the show floor, so expect them to appear too. Ninja Gaiden 4 will also be playable at the Xbox booth, so a new trailer for that ahead of its release next month is a sure-fire bet.
I'm a tech journalist with a focus on gaming hardware. Before I worked at Techradar, I contributed to some of the UK's largest gaming magazines, including Play, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. I have reported on plenty of previous Xbox events and extensively covered the latest Xbox products.
Live coverage
The Tokyo Game Show sale is here
If you want to celebrate Tokyo Game Show 2025 with some fantastic savings on great games, than the latest Xbox sale has you covered.
I'm seeing some top-notch sale prices while scrolling through the Toyko Game Show Sale section of the Xbox store right now, including a 40% discount on Final Fantasy 15 Complete Edition. Monster Hunter Wilds has also had its price slashed, as has Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
Head over to the official sale page and have a browse - you might be able to find a bargain ahead of today's stream.
How long will the show be?
Interestingly, there's no official word on how long the stream will be - which makes it a little bit difficult to predict just how many reveals there might be.
Luckily we can always look at previous year's shows to work out the potential length. Last year's Tokyo Game Show broadcast lasted just over 51 minutes, so I would expect this year's to last a similar length of time.
What if I can't watch the show?
If you can't catch the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream as it happens, don't worry!
You can always keep an eye on this page for a steady stream of the latest reveals and announcements as they happen, or catch our separate news stories on some of the biggest ones. You'll also be able to read this page back after the event has ended for a full list of everything announced, and our reactions as it happens.
Of course, Xbox themselves will also be offering a recap of the event. Expect a detailed summary of the big news on the Xbox Wire website a few minutes after the show ends.
Good morning gamers! Welcome to the start of my Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream coverage.
We are just one hour away from the event, so join me as I run down the very latest rumours and predictions as things get underway...