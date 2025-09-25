Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream: start time as we expect a new Forza game reveal today

Xbox is heading to Tokyo Game Show 2025 with a special broadcast coming right from the event.

The annual event in one of the biggest gaming trade fairs in Asia, effectively serving as the Japanese equivalent to the likes of Gamescom. It's always a fantastic place to learn about the Japanese gaming industry and often the home of no shortage of exciting announcements.

This year we're expecting a lot from Xbox, including the reveal of many major games. My big prediction is a new Forza Horizon title set in Japan, but I'll be diving more into that below.

With that said, let's dive in to my live Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox coverage.

When is the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream?

The Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream takes place today on September 25 at 7pm JST / 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST.

Where do I watch the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream

You'll be able to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream via the official Xbox YouTube channel or Twitch channel if that's your preferred platform.

You can also see the official stream embedded below.

There will also be a separate American Sign Language version of the stream on the official XboxASL Twitch channel.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream predictions

My big prediction for the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox stream is a new Forza Horizon game set in Japan.

Forza Horizon 5 released all the way back in 2021, so it's about time that we got a sequel. The latest rumors also all indicate that the next game will take place in Japan, so an announcement at a Japanese event like this makes a lot of sense.

Otherwise, I'm not really sure what to expect. Of course, a lot of third-party games will be present - so it seems safe to assume that some major Japanese publishers will want to get in on the action.

Some Sega games might also be a good shout, as the brand is often a big presence at the event. Maybe we'll finally see Sega's Crazy Taxi revival, or some other retro favorites brought back.

Xbox has already confirmed that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds will be on the show floor, so expect them to appear too. Ninja Gaiden 4 will also be playable at the Xbox booth, so a new trailer for that ahead of its release next month is a sure-fire bet.

