Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: where to watch and my latest predictions in the build-up to tonight's event

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 is just hours away, so you better start bracing yourself for a concentrated blast of gaming action.

The show kicks off the annual Gamescom trade fair, the world's largest interactive entertainment event. Held in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom offers developers the chance to showcase upcoming titles to both members of the public and the press.

The Opening Night Live show, hosted by presenter Geoff Keighley, has easily become the most significant showcase in the gaming calendar and is often jam-packed with exciting news and reveals.

From a potential Hollow Knight: Silksong release date to a fresh look at highly-anticipated previously revealed games such as Resident Evil Requiem and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, all eyes are going to be on this year's stream.

That's why I'll be guiding you through the event as it happens, delivering a steady stream of predictions and information in the build-up, followed by the latest news once it's underway.

When is Gamescom 2025?

(Image credit: Gamescom)

Gamescom 2025 officially begins with the Opening Night Live show in the evening of August 19, 2025.

The trade fair, held at the Koelnmesse exhibition center in Cologne, will then open its doors the following day on August 20, though only for trade visitors, members of the media, creators, and other specific ticket holders.

The public will then be able to visit Gamescom from August 21 to August 24, after which the event officially wraps up.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 schedule

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 is set to take place today on August 19, 2025 at 2PM ET / 11AM PDT / 7PM BST / 8PM CEST.

According to the official program, the show is expected to end two hours later, at 4PM ET / 1PM PDT / 9PM BST / 10PM CEST.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 predictions

So far, we already know that Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 will feature a detailed look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and the second season of the Fallout TV show.

But what else might happen? Here are some predictions from my personal bingo card.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 bingo card Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer 007 First Light gameplay shown Battlefield 6 is shown, upstaging Black Ops 7 Hideo Kojima on stage New Dying Light: The Beast trailer Audience member coughs when it goes really quiet More Borderlands 4 details At least one blazer + gamer t-shirt combo Next Lego game from TT revealed More Xbox games come to PlayStation or PC New content for Hoyoverse games Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls character reveal Some kind of Fallout remaster / remake to go with the new show season Geoff brags about knowing a Hollywood actor Long overdue Crimson Desert release date announcement Where Winds Meet trailer / release date announcement Next Forza Horizon game shown for the first time Fresh Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer New Marvel Rivals character / season reveal Arc Raiders release date revealed Geoff looks directly into the camera for an awkward amount of time Todd Howard appears wearing a leather jacket Grand Theft Auto 6 mentioned in passing but now shown Some more information about the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox handhelds New DLC for Doom: The Dark Ages announced

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 stream

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 stream is currently in a waiting room state on YouTube as the event is still a few hours away. You can watch a brief teaser trailer and click a button to be notified when the broadcast begins.

The stream will also be available via the official Gamescom Twitch channel, if that's your preferred video platform.