Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: where to watch and my latest predictions in the build-up to tonight's event
Everything you need to know as we build up to the next Geoff Keighley extravaganza
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 is just hours away, so you better start bracing yourself for a concentrated blast of gaming action.
The show kicks off the annual Gamescom trade fair, the world's largest interactive entertainment event. Held in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom offers developers the chance to showcase upcoming titles to both members of the public and the press.
The Opening Night Live show, hosted by presenter Geoff Keighley, has easily become the most significant showcase in the gaming calendar and is often jam-packed with exciting news and reveals.
From a potential Hollow Knight: Silksong release date to a fresh look at highly-anticipated previously revealed games such as Resident Evil Requiem and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, all eyes are going to be on this year's stream.
That's why I'll be guiding you through the event as it happens, delivering a steady stream of predictions and information in the build-up, followed by the latest news once it's underway.
When is Gamescom 2025?
Gamescom 2025 officially begins with the Opening Night Live show in the evening of August 19, 2025.
The trade fair, held at the Koelnmesse exhibition center in Cologne, will then open its doors the following day on August 20, though only for trade visitors, members of the media, creators, and other specific ticket holders.
The public will then be able to visit Gamescom from August 21 to August 24, after which the event officially wraps up.
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 schedule
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 is set to take place today on August 19, 2025 at 2PM ET / 11AM PDT / 7PM BST / 8PM CEST.
According to the official program, the show is expected to end two hours later, at 4PM ET / 1PM PDT / 9PM BST / 10PM CEST.
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 predictions
So far, we already know that Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 will feature a detailed look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and the second season of the Fallout TV show.
But what else might happen? Here are some predictions from my personal bingo card.
Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer
007 First Light gameplay shown
Battlefield 6 is shown, upstaging Black Ops 7
Hideo Kojima on stage
New Dying Light: The Beast trailer
Audience member coughs when it goes really quiet
More Borderlands 4 details
At least one blazer + gamer t-shirt combo
Next Lego game from TT revealed
More Xbox games come to PlayStation or PC
New content for Hoyoverse games
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls character reveal
Some kind of Fallout remaster / remake to go with the new show season
Geoff brags about knowing a Hollywood actor
Long overdue Crimson Desert release date announcement
Where Winds Meet trailer / release date announcement
Next Forza Horizon game shown for the first time
Fresh Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer
New Marvel Rivals character / season reveal
Arc Raiders release date revealed
Geoff looks directly into the camera for an awkward amount of time
Todd Howard appears wearing a leather jacket
Grand Theft Auto 6 mentioned in passing but now shown
Some more information about the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox handhelds
New DLC for Doom: The Dark Ages announced
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 stream
The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 stream is currently in a waiting room state on YouTube as the event is still a few hours away. You can watch a brief teaser trailer and click a button to be notified when the broadcast begins.
The stream will also be available via the official Gamescom Twitch channel, if that's your preferred video platform.
Our agents on the ground have arrived
I might be stuck behind a computer screen this year, but that doesn't mean that we don't have some agents on the ground right now.
My colleagues Rhys and Rob reached Cologne, Germany, this morning and are currently scouting things out and attending a few early appointments ahead of Opening Night Live.
They tell me it's quite quiet over there at the moment, as I'm sure you can imagine, but I'm expecting all of that to change as the show nears.
Expect a Lords of the Fallen 2 reveal
It looks like Lords of the Fallen 2 will be revealed later tonight, following a fairly transparent teaser posted by the official Lords of the Fallen X / Twitter account.
The image, which shows part of a character in gothic armor, features the word "tonight" with the letter "i" replaced by the Roman numeral for two.
The knightmare looms… pic.twitter.com/ZR1KNE9wa1August 19, 2025
I was a fan of the latest Lords of the Fallen game, which released back in 2023. In fact, I did a expansive cover feature with a multiple-page preview of the title back when I worked on the UK's PlayStation Magazine, so it's a series that's pretty close to my heart
Despite the name, Lords of the Fallen 2 would actually be the third Lords of the Fallen game. That's because of 2014's Lords of the Fallen, which is not to be confused with its 2023 successor.
We're in for a live music performance
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that we will be in some music tonight.
It will be the first ever live performance of music from the popular RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from composers Alice Duport-Percier and Lorien Testard.
Exactly which songs will be performed is currently up in the air, but lovers of the game definitely won't want to miss this...
Is Hollow Knight: Silksong news on the cards?
Hollow Knight: Silksong is easily one of the most anticipated games right now. A sequel to the 2017 indie hit, fans have been waiting for more news about this upcoming instalment for more than six years.
Could we hear more about it tonight? It's definitely likely, as presenter Geoff Keighley has been teasing something Silksong related.
Yesterday, he posted a photo of himself wearing a clown nose to his X / Twitter account, captioned "First time? See you tomorrow for Gamescom ONL." It might not seem like much, but it's a reference popular meme featuring the protagonist of Hollow Knight wearing a similar clown costume.
First time? 🤡 See you tomorrow for @gamescom ONL. pic.twitter.com/59ef5sFysJAugust 18, 2025
He actually posted the original meme last year, alongside clarification that there would be "no Silksong", so this seems like an intentional call-back.
Hopefully we're in for some kind of exciting update regarding the game tonight.
ICYMI: the latest Nintendo Direct is underway
It's not technically part of Gamescom, but the timing of this latest Nintendo Direct is definitely deliberate and likely an attempt by Nintendo to squeeze in their own short presentation before attention shifts to the big Opening Night Live show.
The Direct is focused on the upcoming racing game Kirby Air Riders, and is our first real look at the title since its announcement back the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this year.
The broadcast is currently live right now, so you can tune in if you're interested in learning all about it.
Good afternoon gamers!
This is the very start of my Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 coverage. If you're just tuning in, then don't worry - you haven't missed anything yet!
With the show set to take this evening, I'll be walking you through the build up, sharing the latest news as it happens, and a few of my own personal predictions then bringing you a steady stream of announcements once the broadcast begins.