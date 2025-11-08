Defra's Windows 10 upgrade arrives after Microsoft's OS hit its end of life

Thousands of remaining devices struggle to meet even basic performance expectations

Defra’s estate still carries extensive technical debt after years of delay

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has completed a major technology overhaul which upgrades tens of thousands of aging devices to Windows 10.

This is despite Microsoft ending official support for the Windows 10 operating system in October 2025.

The timing of the upgrade means the department has moved from one aging platform to another that is already in its own final phase.

Moving from Windows 7 to...Windows 10

Defra's overall investment totaled £312 million during the current spending review cycle and was intended to remove outdated platforms, retiring Windows 7 hardware and supporting essential national services, including flood systems and border operations.

According to Defra’s submission to Parliament, the program eliminated more than 31,000 legacy laptops, addresses a large backlog of vulnerabilities, and even closed one data center, with several more set for decommissioning over the coming years.

Defra did not confirm whether it intends to pay Microsoft for extended support, leaving open the possibility that the department’s refreshed estate may soon fall behind again.

The scale of the remaining backlog is hard to ignore, with 24,000 devices still categorized as end-of-life and another 26,000 smartphones and network components awaiting replacement.

Many of these devices appear unable to meet Windows 10 performance expectations, let alone function as viable candidates for Windows 11.

This suggests that the upgrade may have been a temporary measure rather than a sustainable solution.

The next phase of Defra’s program focuses on migrating essential applications to cloud environments and reducing long-term technical debt through coordinated remediation plans.

The department has linked these shifts to broader efforts to improve efficiency by transforming public-facing services, phasing out paper processes, and expanding its use of automation and AI.

These changes are framed as essential to achieving future savings, although large-scale migrations often exceed planned budgets and timelines.

However, modernizing services will improve reliability and allow greater use of office software.

It will also streamline tasks through better productivity tools and reduce operational friction across frontline systems.

Defra maintains that benefits will emerge in the next spending review cycle, yet past government technology programs show that intentions often collide with practical limits.

The department risks repeating earlier cycles of delay unless the cloud migration and broader renewal efforts progress faster than they have before.

For now, the upgrade provides short-term stability, helped in part by emerging AI tools, but the durability of the strategy will depend on how quickly its plans are carried out.

