The best todo list apps make it simple and easy to manage and organize your workload more effectively and efficiently.

While there are plenty of software tools for tackling individual tasks, from cloud office suites (opens in new tab) to project management tools (opens in new tab), sometimes it can be difficult to juggle all of the different tasks on your todo list, especially when you have multiple clients, deadlines, and priorities.

Additionally, sometimes other software tools may be great for focusing on a particular task, but are not the best tools for working through a general overview.

Luckily there are a number of software packages available that are dedicated toward task management, making it easy to organize your workload and workflows.

The result is the improved ability to manage complex tasks, especially for individual projects with multiple needs and requirements, as well as for dealing with multiple projects that each have their own demands.

For teams, there are even software tools available that will allow you to work collaboratively (opens in new tab).

Here we'll therefore look at the best task management apps and software, to help make it easier to both organize and manage your business needs.

Also take a look at the best small business apps.

The best todo list apps of 2022 in full:

(Image credit: Todoist)

1. Todoist Best overall todo list app Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cloud-based + Free tier available + Easy onboarding + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Buggy Windows app - Limited collaboration features - Few third-party integrations

Planning your days or weeks ahead is an advisable thing to do, and the Todoist app can help you with that. It’s easy to sign up and use the app to set rigid schedules you can follow. There’s a free tier every user can test before deciding to upgrade or not. The paid packages are pretty expensive and may discourage prospective users.

The Todoist app is unique such that it managed to compress many features into a minimal interface. Ever opened a box with another box inside that contains yet another box? That’s how it feels using the Todoist app. You keep discovering new features as you navigate to various segments of the app.

We consider Todoist one of the best apps you can use to plan your personal and work schedules. The app has a lot of task management features, and its user interface is nothing short of stellar. However, the app’s drawbacks include being relatively expensive and having limited collaboration features compared to competitors.

Read our full Todoist review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: TickTick)

2. TickTick A to-do-list app with many features Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free version available + Extensive compatibility + User-friendly interface + Easy onboarding/setup Reasons to avoid - Limited free version - Laggy mobile app - Inadequate customer support

If you’re looking for a to-do-list app that’s easy to use and has many features, TickTick is an ideal choice. The app helps you organize your schedule meticulously to increase productivity. It has wide compatibility and is easy to use. The main drawback of the platform is its weak customer service.

There’s a free version of TickTick that anyone can sign up for. This version provides access to the basic functionalities but is locked away from the advanced features that make the TickTick app enjoyable. Hence, you need to pay for the premium version to make the best of the app.

One thing we’ll especially commend is the app’s compatibility with many operating systems. It’s one of the few to-do-list services with native Linux and Apple Watch apps.

Though it has drawbacks, such as inadequate customer support, TickTick is a good app for planning your tasks and schedules.

Read our full TickTick review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft To Do Helps you plan what to do and stay focused Today's Best Deals ViSIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cloud-based + Mobile apps available + Practical syncing feature + Entirely free Reasons to avoid - No advanced search - Limited features - Few third-party integrations - No task grouping

If you need a free app to help you with task management, To Do is a great choice. You can access it from the web-based interface or through the desktop or mobile app, making it simple to use. The app doesn’t offer as many task management features as you’ll see in various competitors.

The primary advantage the To Do app has over its rivals is that it’s totally free. You’re not paying a dime to use the app, so take it as a favor from Microsoft. The company makes enough money from licensing software and selling hardware and, therefore, can afford to give a lot of software away for free.

If you need a simple task management app you don’t need to pay then To Do is a perfect choice. But, you won’t enjoy as many features as you’ll get in a full-fledged task management app. It doesn’t have suitable features for enterprise task management and team collaboration, but we think To Do is good for managing personal schedules.

Read our full Microsoft To Do review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: OmniFocus)

4. OmniFocus The best task management app for Apple devices Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free trial available + Stellar user interface + Sophisticated features Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No Windows app - No Android app

You’ll hardly see a sophisticated task management app like OmniFocus. It has many features that its competitors lack, making it one of the best-in-class to-do-list apps. It’s also very easy to use, with a stellar user interface you’ll likely appreciate.

You can get significant price discounts if you purchase multiple subscriptions for a team. You can also take advantage of the app’s 14-day free trial period to test it before making your final purchase decision.

If you want an advanced task management app, then OmniFocus is an ideal choice. The app offers a broad suite of task management features you’ll rarely find elsewhere.

The main drawback is that it’s limited to the iOS/macOS ecosystem. It’ll be great if the app’s developer, Omni Group, released Android and Windows versions, but the company has made it clear that it isn’t doing that in the near term.

Read our full OmniFocus review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Habitica)

5. Habitica A fun scheduling app Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extensive features + Interactive user interface + Very customizable + Free to use Reasons to avoid - Complex user interface - No desktop apps - App feels distracting

Most task management apps feel pretty bland and boring, but not Habitica. The task management app is unique such that it takes the form of a role-playing game to help keep users motivated.

This allows the app to differentiate itself by making task management an interactive process. It’s a tool that gives great utility and fun to the user.

Also unlike most task management apps, Habitica is open-source, meaning any developer can contribute to it. This open-source model makes the app very customizable and able to offer more extensive features than other task management tools.

Habitica is the perfect task management app for people who love games. The gamified interface makes managing your tasks fun, with virtual rewards for completing them and penalties for not doing so. But, it’s not suitable for people who aren’t much into games and prefer a more formal structure. We think the app best serves the younger demographic.

Read our full Habitica review. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Google)

6. Google Tasks Best app for dedicated Google users Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Entirely free + Intuitive interface + G-Suite integration + Reminders and notifications Reasons to avoid - Minimal features - Doesn’t support attachments - Doesn’t support collaboration

If you’re in need of a simple task management app, Google Tasks makes a great choice. It’s completely free for any person with a Google account, which represents the majority of active internet users. The interface is easy to navigate and the platform integrates well with other Google apps. But, we observed some drawbacks, such as having no collaborative features.

You can use Google Tasks as a standalone android app or as an extra feature on some Google services, such as Gmail (opens in new tab) and Google Calendar (opens in new tab). The multiple modes of accessibility make Google Tasks convenient to use.

If you’re after simplicity, Google Tasks is a suitable task management app. If you’re in need of sophisticated task management features, then you should focus on other apps. We think Google Tasks is best for personal use.

Read our full Google Tasks review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Any.do)

7. Any.do Extensive compatibility, with dedicated apps for iOS Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free plan available + Mobile apps + Easy collaboration + Multi-lingual Reasons to avoid - Limited free version - Weak customer support - Steep learning curve

Any.co helps you set and adhere to your schedule devoutly. It has extensive compatibility, with dedicated apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. The app is also easy to use and multi-lingual, making it a great choice for managing and organizing your tasks.

Using Any.do is pretty straightforward. The platform has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to go back and forth between different features. But, there’s a steep learning curve if you want to use the app’s advanced features. For example, managing multiple integrations with third-party apps on Any.do can be challenging.

If you want an effective task management app for personal or workplace use, then Any.do is an excellent choice. It’s easy to use, multi-lingual and fosters collaboration. Though, there are some disadvantages to the app, such as its weak customer support.

Read our full Any.do review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Remember the Milk)

8. Remember the Milk An effective and easy to use to-do list app Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Extensive third-party integration + Reasonably priced + Works offline Reasons to avoid - Laggy mobile app - Weak customer support - Slow syncing - No monthly plan

Remember the Milk is an effective to-do list and task management app. It’s easy to use and performs its job very well.

Like most task management apps, Remember the Milk has a free version anyone can sign up for. But, this version has restrictions compared to the app’s premium version, which you have to pay for. The free version is ideal if you desire a simple to-do list app without advanced task management features. It’s also suitable for testing the app’s interface before deciding if you’ll upgrade to the premium plan.

Navigating through Remember the Milk is very easy. As a new user, the app even provides tutorials to get you familiar with its ins and outs. You can use it through the web interface or download the iOS or Android mobile app.

Having a task management platform like Remember the Milk can go a long way in improving your productivity. The app has the ideal features to help you organize and manage your schedule. It’s easy to use and priced reasonably considering the features it provides. The primary drawback we observed is its customer support, which we think needs much improvement.

Read our full Remember the Milk review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Things 3)

9. Things 3 A practical task management app uniquely built for Apple users Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stellar user interface + One-time purchase + Free trial available Reasons to avoid - No free version - No Windows version - No web-based interface - Lacks collaboration features

If you want a practical task management app uniquely built for Apple users, Things 3 is a smart choice. The app is well-designed and has appropriate features to help you manage and organize your tasks.

The Things 3 app is strictly paid, with no free version. The app requires a one-time purchase, which is one of its main advantages. Most competing to-do list apps require recurring subscriptions that rack up more expenses in the long run.

The Things 3 app is a stellar task management tool for people who use Apple devices. It has a sleek user interface, making it easy and exciting to use. The one-time purchase is beneficial; just pay once and forget about it. But, we think it’d be better if the Things 3 app was available on other platforms outside the Apple ecosystem, or at least had a web-based interface.

Read our full Things 3 review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Toodledo)

10. Toodledo A simple to use and affordable to-do list app Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free version available + Very customizable + Mobile apps available + Location-based alarms Reasons to avoid - Limited collaborative features - Outdated user interface - Slow mobile app

If you want a to-do list that performs its primary function very well, Toodledo is a great choice. But, it lacks the manner of complementary task management features that you’ll find in many competing apps.

You can access Toodledo through the web-based interface or mobile app. The mobile apps are readily available to download on iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play Store). There’s no native desktop app, but there are third-party desktop clients that you can use as a workaround.

For unclear reasons, Toodledo has a pretty outdated user interface. It retains a classic look that’s not common with most modern apps. That doesn’t make the app bad, but it is something worth pointing out.

After testing Toodledo, we can confidently say that it’s a decent to-do list app. It’s simple to use and affordable relative to the competition. The main drawbacks we observed include its outdated user interface and the limited collaborative features.

Read our full Toodledo review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: WorkFlowy)

11. WorkFlowy A smart choice to-do list app Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Transparent pricing + Mobile apps + Linux app available Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited features - No offline access

For people seeking a basic to-do list app, WorkFlowy is a smart choice. The app’s interface is minimal to a fault, which makes it very simple and easy to use.

You can access WorkFlowy through the web-based interface or through the native apps for desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) or smartphones (iOS or Android). WorkFlowy is one of the few to-do list apps we’ve reviewed that has a native app for the Linux operating system, which is commendable.

The WorkFlowy app performs its primary function of creating and managing to-do lists excellently. The user interface is very easy to understand and makes the app enjoyable for users. The nested-list feature makes planning your workflow exciting, or at least during our product testing.

But, we observed some noteworthy drawbacks when testing the app, including being relatively expensive and having no offline access.

Read our full WorkFlowy review (opens in new tab).

Other todo list apps to consider

We've only featured five platforms for todo list apps, but there are plenty of other options to consider. This is not least because different software will do things differently and you need to find the one that does this right for your team. Below we'll suggest some alternatives to the ones above, to see if they can help you manage your todo lists better:

Slack (opens in new tab) is probably the first to add to this list. Built primarily as a collaboration hub for work, Slack works as a general communication platform. A particular advantage is that as a web app it's accessible from any device regardless of operating system, and its especially geared to use on mobile platforms. This means if organizing your team and bringing them together better can help you get the job done better, then Slack is a definite contender.

Asana (opens in new tab) is another platform that aims to bring all workflows together in a simple and easy manner to get tasks done. This is helped by the really simple and easy to use GUI which makes it easy to see what needs doing and organize it. As a work management platform it works very well with teams, and allows for the easy scheduling of goals and projects.

Basecamp (opens in new tab) aims to go even further than that, providing a range of additional tools such as communications, task schedules, documents & file storage. The aim is to keep everything not just in one place but streamlined as well. By highlighting due dates, upcoming deadlines are easier to find and manage to ensure that multiple projects are completed on time.

Samepage (opens in new tab) is another good option to consider if you're looking at collaboration to improve efficiency and task management. Centralizing communications in one place, it aims to bring all chat, comments, and coworkers together into manageable teams for whatever projects you need to handle. You can also invite guests into the discussions, as well have walled private areas.

How we tested the best to do list apps To test for the best to do list apps we first set up an account with the relevant software platform, whether as a download or as an online service. We then tested the service to see how the software could be used for different purposes and in different situations. The aim was to push each software platform to see how useful its basic tools were and also how easy it was to get to grips with any more advanced tools. See how we test, rate, and review products on TechRadar.

Which to do list app is best for you? When deciding which to do list apps to download and use, first consider what your actual needs are, as sometimes free platforms may only provide basic options. If you need to use advanced tools you may find a paid platform is much more worthwhile, and this is especially true if you need it for collaboration. Additionally, free and budget software options can sometimes prove limited when it comes to the variety of tools available, while higher-end software can really cater for every need, so do ensure you have a good idea of which features you think you may require.

We've also featured the best small business app. (opens in new tab)