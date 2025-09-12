Live
Nintendo Direct live: all the latest news in the build up to the massive September 2025 show
I'm expecting big things
The next Nintendo Direct is almost here! Earlier this week the company announced that it would be broadcasting a showcase today, and I'm expecting it to be a major one.
"Join us on Sept 12 at 6am PT for a Nintendo Direct," the announcement read. "Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games."
That time is pretty significant, as most Nintendo Directs only last 40 or so minutes. This would suggest that there's a lot in store for us and, with that in mind, I'm going to break down what to expect.
Nintendo Direct September 2025: Cut to the chase
- The latest Nintendo Direct takes place today at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST
- It will be broadcast via Nintendo's YouTube channel
- The stream will last roughly 60 minutes
- It will contain news on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games
Nintendo Direct September 2025: Start time and date
The September 2025 Nintendo Direct takes place today, September 12, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.
It will last roughly 60 minutes according to Nintendo, so make sure to clear your schedule for that time.
Nintendo Direct September 2025: Where to watch
As with previous Nintendo Direct presentations, the stream will be broadcast via Nintendo's official YouTube channel.
You can see it for yourself below.
Nintendo Direct September 2025: Predictions
Coming in at around an hour in length, this is going to be a bumper Nintendo Direct.
There's no official word on what to expect, but Nintendo has confirmed that it will contain "information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games" so expect new reveals and announcements.
I think that this is going to be the last big Nintendo Direct of 2025, so I'm expecting news on a wide range of titles still slated for this year. Namely in the form of a new Kirby Air Riders trailer plus release dates for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.
I'm also hoping for a few new game announcements, ideally something Mario related. This is just a hunch, but it's been awhile since we had our last big Mario sports game, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a new one today.
A few more Nintendo Switch 2 edition upgrade packs is also likely, as there are still lots of great Nintendo Switch games without them.
I would expect new trailers for titles coming out in 2026. The Duskbloods is my big prediction in that respect. We might even get a concrete release date if we're lucky.
On the third party front, expect a new trailer for Borderlands 4. That game might already be out on other platforms, but its Nintendo Switch 2 launch is slated for next month.
I'm a Nintendo Switch 2 owner and have been helping lead TechRadar's live coverage of the handheld. This included extensive reporting on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event and subsequent Nintendo Directs.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Will we see a smattering of new Resident Evil games?
Recent leaks suggest that many titles in the Resident Evil series are heading to Nintendo Switch 2.
This includes the upcoming instalment Resident Evil Reqiuem, plus older games such as the the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 plus Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village.
If this rumor is accurate, we might see a few of these titles popping up later today. I'm personally hoping that at least 7 makes the leap, as it's my favorite entry in the series and I'm itching for a replay.
Hopefully if they do come over we'll get a low-price collection containing them all - something akin to the Resident Evil: Origins Collection for the original Nintendo Switch.
The memes are pouring in
It wouldn't be a Nintendo Direct without users taking to social media to post all kinds of jokey predictions and memes.
Here are some of the most amusing posts blessing my timeline right now:
nintendo fans getting ready for the direct pic.twitter.com/79BtODLweQSeptember 12, 2025
Here’s my bingo card for the Nintendo direct 😍 https://t.co/6YsURHiS1k pic.twitter.com/e29Uj5FQB0September 10, 2025
LEVEL 5 fans when the only thing they get in Tomorrows Nintendo Direct is a Professor Layton trailer with no new footage and a 2026 release window pic.twitter.com/heB90YIPHVSeptember 12, 2025
zelda fans whenever a nintendo direct is announced pic.twitter.com/rOjPRmyJbc https://t.co/GzRTncEmXfSeptember 10, 2025
Your frequently asked questions, answered
Not sure what to expect? Here are the burning questions about the upcoming Nintendo Direct answered.
What is a Nintendo Direct?
A Nintendo Direct is one of the main ways that Nintendo shares information about upcoming product releases with consumers. Often presented in the form of a live stream or live show, a Direct most commonly contains trailers for video games that are coming to Nintendo consoles. Occasionally, they can also reveal hardware - be that something like the Nintendo Switch 2, or a smaller project like the Nintendo Alarmo.
When is the next Nintendo Direct?
The next Nintendo Direct takes place today, September 12, and is set to kick off in a few hours at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.
How long is the next Nintendo Direct?
The company has confirmed that the next Nintendo Direct will last roughly 60 minutes, which is longer than most.
What will be shown in the next Nintendo Direct?
Nintendo has confirmed that we will see a mix of upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games.
Hello everyone and welcome to the start of my Nintendo Direct September 2025 live coverage!
I'll be guiding you throughout the build up to the event, and providing a steady stream of live reactions once it begins.
Without further ado, let's get into it!