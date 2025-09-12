Nintendo Direct live: all the latest news in the build up to the massive September 2025 show

The next Nintendo Direct is almost here! Earlier this week the company announced that it would be broadcasting a showcase today, and I'm expecting it to be a major one.

"Join us on Sept 12 at 6am PT for a Nintendo Direct," the announcement read. "Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games."

That time is pretty significant, as most Nintendo Directs only last 40 or so minutes. This would suggest that there's a lot in store for us and, with that in mind, I'm going to break down what to expect.

Nintendo Direct September 2025: Cut to the chase

The latest Nintendo Direct takes place today at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

It will be broadcast via Nintendo's YouTube channel

The stream will last roughly 60 minutes

It will contain news on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games

The September 2025 Nintendo Direct takes place today, September 12, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.

It will last roughly 60 minutes according to Nintendo, so make sure to clear your schedule for that time.

Nintendo Direct September 2025: Where to watch

As with previous Nintendo Direct presentations, the stream will be broadcast via Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

You can see it for yourself below.

Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo Direct September 2025: Predictions

Coming in at around an hour in length, this is going to be a bumper Nintendo Direct.

There's no official word on what to expect, but Nintendo has confirmed that it will contain "information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games" so expect new reveals and announcements.

I think that this is going to be the last big Nintendo Direct of 2025, so I'm expecting news on a wide range of titles still slated for this year. Namely in the form of a new Kirby Air Riders trailer plus release dates for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

I'm also hoping for a few new game announcements, ideally something Mario related. This is just a hunch, but it's been awhile since we had our last big Mario sports game, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a new one today.

A few more Nintendo Switch 2 edition upgrade packs is also likely, as there are still lots of great Nintendo Switch games without them.

I would expect new trailers for titles coming out in 2026. The Duskbloods is my big prediction in that respect. We might even get a concrete release date if we're lucky.

On the third party front, expect a new trailer for Borderlands 4. That game might already be out on other platforms, but its Nintendo Switch 2 launch is slated for next month.