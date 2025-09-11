Leaker Dusk Golem says every RE Engine Resident Evil game, including Requiem , is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Dusk Golem says they've "heard very reliably several times now they're all coming to Switch 2 sooner or later"

A grapevine rumor claims that Resident Evil 7 will be revealed as part of the Nintendo Direct showcase on September 12

Resident Evil Requiem, along with every RE Engine Resident Evil game, is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

That's according to reliable Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem(via VGC), who said in a recent ResetEra post that, "All the Resident Evil RE engine games are coming to Switch 2 as one might expect."

These would include the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem.

"Them coming I know for a fact, but this next part is now my own conjecture," Dusk Golem wrote. "I'm guessing they're lining up a number of the Switch 2 ports, and those PS5 versions of various RE games rated within the last year, as part of their 30-year anniversary celebration stuff. But that's a guess on my side. Them happening is not though."

The leaker expanded on this in a more recent X / Twitter thread when asked to confirm if this is definitely happening.

Dusk Golem responded, saying that Capcom has been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 "for a hot minute now" and that Requiem should be released on the platform as well.

(1/2) Yee, they've been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 for a hot minute now. Requiem should be landing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. There's grapevine rumor that there's a Nintendo Direct this week & RE7 is going to be there at least https://t.co/fQw5WBjDXzSeptember 9, 2025

They also said that there's a rumor that Resident Evil 7 will be revealed as part of the Nintendo Direct showcase on September 12, but stressed that it's a grapevine rumor and doesn't have insight into Capcom's marketing plans.

"Just have heard very reliably several times now they're all coming to Switch 2 sooner or later, & that does include Requiem (so RE7, RE:2, RE:3, Village, RE:4, Requiem)," Dusk Golem said.

As a final note, the insider said that the Switch 2 versions will be "native ports" running on the hardware, and not cloud streaming versions like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Village, which were released on the original Switch.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The next entry in the RE series was announced during Summer Game Fest 2025 in June and will star Grace Ashcroft as its new protagonist.