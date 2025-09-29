Resident Evil Requiem is only coming to the Switch 2 because of how well Village runs – 'it looked really great' says developer
We don't need to worry about performance, it seems
- A Resident Evil Requiem developer has discussed the game's Nintendo Switch 2 port
- This version of the game "wasn't in the original plan" but came about because of how well Village could run on the platform
- Requiem will launch on February 27, 2026
A Resident Evil Requiem developer has explained why the game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.
As revealed in the recent Nintendo Direct, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem will all be heading to Nintendo's latest console.
Speaking to IGN, producer Masato Kumazawa said that that "the Switch 2 hadn't been announced" when the team started planning Requiem and that a port "wasn't in the original plan."
After the console's reveal, "we thought it would be great if we could bring the Resident Evil series to this platform," he continued.
"We started off with internally porting Resident Evil Village to see if it would work well on the hardware, and it looked really great, so that gave us the confidence to add a Switch 2 version of Requiem to the plans."
Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on February 27, 2026.
I had the chance to try a brief segment of the game ahead of Gamescom 2025 and found that it delivered fantastic visuals and some surprisingly good scares.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
