Resident Evil Requiem director explains why the game has a third-person mode, and it's mainly for players who couldn't handle first-person in Resident Evil 7 – 'I want to make sure that people can enjoy this game'
For the scaredy cats (me)
- Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi has explained why the game offers both a third-person and first-person mode
- Nakanishi says Resident Evil 7 may have been "too scary" for some players, so a third-person option was added to Requiem partly for this reason
- He also hopes the option will offer a more enjoyable experience for those who "either couldn't finish or didn't even start" Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil Requiem has a third-person mode for players who couldn't handle first-person in Resident Evil 7, according to game director Koshi Nakanishi.
In an interview with GamesRadar at Gamescom 2025, Nakanishi acknowledged that his previously directed game, Resident Evil 7, might have been too scary and decided to offer two options in the upcoming entry to allow for a more enjoyable experience.
"Looking back at Resident Evil 7's first person perspective, I implemented that as a way to make it more immersive and more scary than ever before, which I think most you know media and players agreed it was an incredibly scary game, but it was possibly too scary," Nakanishi said.
"I think some people couldn't handle it, and either couldn't finish or didn't even start it. And that's something that I look back on thinking that, you know, I want to make sure that people can enjoy this game."
Resident Evil Village introduced a third-person mode through downloadable content (DLC) post-launch, and like that game, Requiem will also allow the option to switch between first and third-person while playing, which Nakanishi hopes will make the jumpscares and horror more manageable.
"So if you started the game off in first person perspective, and you're finding it's too much, then third person is almost a way to step slightly back from that level of horror and make it slightly easier to deal with by having the character on screen as a kind of avatar of yourself," he explained.
Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
