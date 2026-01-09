Acer’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AI workstation is aimed at creators and developers

Veriton RA100 specs closely match those of rival Ryzen AI Max+ systems

Pricing will likely determine Acer RA100 success in an increasingly crowded market

At CES 2026, Acer introduced several new models to its Veriton desktop range, covering mini PCs, towers, and all in one systems aimed at business and advanced users.

The lineup includes the Veriton 2000 Large Tower and refreshed Veriton All In One desktop series, both powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and designed for office environments and SMBs.

Acer also announced the Veriton RA100, a compact Windows 11 Copilot+ PC for AI workloads, built on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics, a 50 TOPS NPU, and up to 60 TFLOPS of GPU compute.

Ryzen AI Max+ 395 power

Memory support reaches up to 128GB of four channel LPDDR5X, with storage configurations going up to 4TB via an M.2 2280 SSD.

That combination targets workloads such as local AI models, generative applications, 3D design, and content creation without depending on cloud services.

The system sits in a smart, compact chassis measuring 203mm x 192mm x 70mm, keeping it firmly in mini PC territory despite the workstation label.

Connectivity includes Wi Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 2.5G Ethernet, alongside USB 4 Gen3 Type C ports, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, audio jacks, and a front card reader.

Selectable power modes allow users to tune performance, thermals, and noise for office tasks, multitasking, or heavier AI workloads.

RA100’s specification closely mirrors the growing number of Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powered mini PCs already on the market.

These systems, from brands such as HP, GMKtec, Corsair, Beelink, Bosgame, and Framework, all use the same processor, offering near identical core hardware.

Differences tend to come down to chassis design, port layouts, cooling approaches, and brand positioning, rather than compute capability.

That essentially leaves pricing and system tuning as the main points of difference.

The Veriton RA100 looks great, and will doubtless benefit from Acer's brand recognition, but unless it's keenly priced against these rivals, it risks blending into an already crowded field of similar mini PCs.

