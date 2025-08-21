In case you missed the long-awaited announcement, Hollow Knight: Silksong officially launches next month on September 4.

Developer Team Cherry also shared a full-length gameplay trailer showcasing some familiar things we already knew about the Metroidvania indie, along with a few interesting titbits that hadn't been revealed until now.

I've selected the top three things that stood out to me, so let's break them down.

A new crafting system

The first thing that stood out from the trailer was what appears to be a new crafting system. The first Hollow Knight game didn't offer this feature at all, and instead had multiple shops around the map where players could obtain new items, or they could upgrade their primary weapon, the Nail, by talking to a smith.

From the brief gameplay snippet, it looks like players will be able to craft a number of items, including handy gadgets, such as a Sting Shard, which is described as a "vicious stabbing trap", a Magma Bell that "wards against the deadly lava and heat", and even a portable Crafting Kit that will allow players to "craft finer, sharper, and deadlier tools... if that is your wish".

Players will need various materials for each item, as well as Rosaries, Silksong's new form of currency.

Various locations to discover

Though it was quick, the trailer also gave us with a first look at the game's world map. Silksong takes place in the kingdom of Pharloom, ruled by silk and song - hence the name!

Like the previous game, players will be advancing through various lands, only this time they'll uncover a new kingdom filled with coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities, and misted moors as they ascend to the shining citadel.

Now we have an idea of where some of those places will be and what they will be called, including the Deep Docks, Hunter's March, Greymoor, The Marrow, Bellhart, Shellwood, Bone Bottom, and more.

The map can only be seen for a few seconds in the trailer, but it looks like it will be expanded in each direction the more the player explores.

An abundance of boss fights

By far the most exciting part of the trailer was the reveal of how many enemy encounters Silksong will have. According to Team Cherry, there will be over 200 foes to battle, as well as "over 40 legendary bosses" to vanquish.

Though a specific number wasn't shared, we're expecting Silksong to feature at least as many boss fights as Hollow Knight did in its base game, which was 47 in total, counting the variations.

We even got a brief look at a few in the trailer, including a pair of cockroach-like enemies, a giant toad that can suck Hornet in with its breath, a scorpion with giant pincers, and more.

When Hollow Knight: Silksong launches next month, it will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X.