A new Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer has been released by Nintendo

Titled 'Survive', it showcases various environments and gameplay snippets

We also get another look at Samus on her motorcycle in open segments

Nintendo has released a brand new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is due out in less than a month now on December 4, 2025.

The short trailer is just over a minute in length, but it's rich with new details pertaining to bounty hunter Samus Aran's upcoming adventure. Namely, we get to see a good deal more in the way of environmental design, enemy encounters, a boss fight, and plenty more besides.

In terms of environments, this new 'Survive' trailer blends areas we've seen before, and some we haven't. New locales include a fiery cavern with a towering spire in the background, a network of icy tunnels, and a rather precarious-looking bridge that Samus seems to struggle keeping her balance on.

Another nice touch I've noticed is that Samus's beam cannon appears to take on wear and tear, weatherbeaten by the more extreme climates as we see in the colder-looking locations. Her visor also appears to be smattered with specks of frost.

The trailer also shows off some more of Samus's new psychic abilities, but still doesn't reveal much here. One interesting usage of them seems to be the ability to reveal hidden platforms, and I have to imagine these will occasionally be used to hide upgrades like energy tanks and missile expansions, in addition to regular progression.

Of course, it wouldn't be a new Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer without another look at Samus on her bike, which was initially shown off at the last major Nintendo Direct. Not much new here, but we do see Samus shooting enemies out of the sky, freely performing wheelies, and bookending the trailer with a sweet Akira-esque slide.

The trailer ends with yet another tease of Sylux, a rival bounty hunter from the Nintendo DS's Metroid Prime Hunters and seemingly one of the primary antagonists in Beyond. Once again, he doesn't do much besides look vaguely menacing, ominously levitating above Samus. But he does give off the impression that he's got a score he's keen to settle.

It was a brief teaser, but certainly enough to tide me over until Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's December 4 release for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. I've waited eight years already; what's one more month?

