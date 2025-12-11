<a id="elk-3b348418-4d81-4107-8c36-57bf86e9ef07"></a><h2 id="look-out-it-s-supergirl-trailer-launch-day-2">Look out &ndash; it's Supergirl trailer launch day!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="1720b79c-35df-46ea-b7d2-c4889810cd66"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1280px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.17%;"><img id="CYAv3AXZXALSHsYRNLX9FC" name="supergirl-artwork" alt="Key art for Supergirl showing Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El standing in front of a graffiti-style poster of her logo and film title name" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/CYAv3AXZXALSHsYRNLX9FC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1280" height="719" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="dd38da7d-ad98-4dc6-871e-10575546bcfa">Happy <em>Supergirl</em> trailer release day, everyone!</p><p>I'm Tom Power, TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter and master of ceremonies for today's unveiling of the highly-anticipated DC Universe (DCU) movie's first teaser.</p><p>We're still five hours away from our first proper look at the superhero film, so I've got plenty of airtime to fill before it premieres. Luckily for you and me, there's lots &ndash; and I mean <em>lots </em>&ndash; to talk about in the meantime. So, strap in, because things are about to get busy.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>