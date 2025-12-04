Capcom has revealed new gameplay of Resident Evil Requiem on Japanese TV

The new gameplay segment showcases gun combat with the main protagonist, Grace Ashcroft

The game's marketing may be ramping up with The Game Awards set for December 11

Months after Resident Evil Requiem's reveal during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2025, Capcom has remained very tight-lipped about the upcoming instalment of its action-horror franchise, often leaving fans frustrated by the marketing. However, that seemingly stops from here on out.

During a Resident Evil special program broadcast on Japanese TV (video available below), Resident Evil Requiem's combat was revealed, with the game's main protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, fending off zombies, as spotted by reputable leaker AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem on X.

For the first time, Grace Ashcroft can be seen wielding and firing a pistol at a zombie before being bitten and pursued by another aggressive flesh-eater, in a sequence that's very reminiscent of those in Resident Evil 2. It highlights Capcom's obvious attempts to call back to the classic horror experience that longtime fans are familiar with the franchise, as we revisit Raccoon City in the game.

While it's likely satisfying for many Resident Evil fans like myself to finally see some new footage after months of seeing the gameplay demo featuring the game's stalker enemy, this reveal's time and place highlight how strange and unusual Capcom's marketing cycle has been for what is, arguably, its most anticipated titles in years.

There was some new Resident Evil Requiem gameplay of a new area with Grace fighting a zombie in the Resident Evil special program that aired on Japanese television. pic.twitter.com/FToPeqi4HWDecember 3, 2025

Fortunately, though, the marketing secrecy may be coming to an end, with The Game Awards 2025 set for December 11 (also hosted by Geoff Keighley), and this reveal suggests a bigger revelation is on the horizon.

Capcom has already confirmed that a Resident Evil showcase is set for early 2026, and The Game Awards 2025 is the last big stage where a major reveal would be ideal. Hence, the chances of marketing going full force are very likely – unless, of course, we end up seeing the same exact content, again.

Analysis: I'm happy for Capcom to not show all of Requiem's cards, but not tidbits

(Image credit: Capcom)

Since Resident Evil Requiem is already open for pre-orders, many would have expected to at least see more of what the game has to offer in terms of its gameplay and mechanics, but that hasn't been the case.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm very appreciative of Capcom holding their cards close to not spoil or reveal too much of the experience before its February 27, 2026, launch, but that doesn't mean showing the same content for the majority of the game's marketing cycle is okay either.

Although it's happened in a very strange manner with a reveal seemingly exclusive on Japanese TV (mind you, this is a globally beloved franchise), it's a step in the right direction, and I'm confident a major character reveal is brewing for The Game Awards, followed by an extensive gameplay showcase in January.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.