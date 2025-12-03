W890 board confirms Intel’s next workstation platform is nearing final readiness

Granite Rapids-WS aims to deliver higher compute density for demanding workstation tasks

The platform supports extensive storage through SATA, SlimSAS, and dual M.2 options

A newly surfaced ADLINK ISB-W890 motherboard has provided the clearest indication yet that Intel’s W890 platform is approaching readiness for the Granite Rapids-WS generation.

The board follows the SSI-CEB standard and supports a single processor through Intel’s new Socket E2 layout.

It includes eight DDR5 RDIMM slots aligned with a quad-channel controller, enabling configurations reaching one terabyte of ECC memory.

Platform specifications and connectivity

This capacity places the platform firmly within the category of advanced workstations used for demanding compute workloads.

The hardware design confirms a storage configuration consisting of eight SATA III connectors, two SlimSAS interfaces, and two M.2 slots with support for NVMe drives.

PCIe lane allocation corresponds to Intel’s split between Expert and Mainstream modes.

The Expert configuration exposes up to one hundred and twenty-eight lanes across PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ADLINK’s board implements seven PCIe slots, including three x16 slots and MCIO connectors intended for high-speed expansion requirements.

Networking is handled through integrated controllers providing one gigabit and two-point-five gigabit connections, while management functions rely on an AST2600 BMC.

Rear I/O includes USB 3.2 ports, VGA, and DisplayPort outputs from the management controller, and a COM interface for legacy equipment.

Intel’s W890 platform supports the upcoming Granite Rapids-WS Xeon processors that scale up to 86 cores with reported boost clocks approaching four-point-eight gigahertz.

These processors utilize the large E2 socket, which accommodates power levels up to three hundred and fifty watts.

Additional evidence for the lineup has appeared in the form of a SiSoftware Sandra entry referencing a Xeon 696X with 64 cores and 128 threads.

The entry also outlines large L2 and L3 cache pools alongside power figures that match the values associated with this platform.

This new segment is intended to take over from the older Xeon W-3400 series used in high-end workstation builds.

It also continues Intel’s focus on single-socket workstations, a category that previously overlapped with mobile workstations in lighter workloads.

ADLINK has confirmed that the ISB-W890 board will be used in its AXE-7420GWA short-depth server, a system intended for GPU-accelerated workloads.

The platform supports up to 12 expansion slots and accommodates a single Granite Rapids-WS processor within a four-unit rack format.

These confirmations suggest that the shift toward next-generation Xeon 6 hardware is advancing as leaked documentation and official listings now converge.

In practical terms, the platform’s capabilities introduce performance levels that exceed what would be achievable on a mini PC.

This indicates that the W890 ecosystem is designed for higher-end enterprise and professional computing rather than consumer experimentation.

Via TechPowerUp

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.