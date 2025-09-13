Seaviv AIdeaStation R1 uses Ryzen AI Max+ 395 for demanding professional workloads

Radeon 8060S iGPU rivals RTX 5060 Laptop GPU performance levels

Dual-fan triple-heat pipe cooler aims to maintain sustained performance

Chinese manufacturer Seaviv has revealed the AIdeaStation R1, a premium mini PC using AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 “Strix Halo” APU.

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 offers 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 32 threads, providing high multi-threaded performance for demanding creative, AI, and professional workloads.

The integrated Radeon 8060S iGPU has forty compute units, making it capable of matching discrete GPUs such as the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

Strix Halo mini PCs continue to flood the market

Following the debut of the first Strix Halo–based mini PC, the GMKTec EVO-X2, more than a dozen models now feature this chip, including HP's ZBook Ultra G1a, Beelink AI Mini, AOOSTAR NEX395, and others.

In synthetic benchmarks, this processor competes with chips like the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and sits between Apple’s M3 Max and M4 Max.

The AIdeaStation R1’s system memory is shared between the CPU and the iGPU. That means up to 96GB can function as VRAM within Windows.

This allows workloads like large language model inferencing that typically exceed the limits of consumer GPUs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The standout distinction of this workstation is the inclusion of an SD 4.0 slot, a feature rarely seen on similar systems.

Photographers, videographers, and designers who rely on fast, direct file transfers will love this feature because they can move files without needing external card readers.

This detail alone sets it apart in a crowded category dominated by high-spec devices without such convenience for creators.

Seaviv equips the AIdeaStation R1 with a dual-fan triple-heat pipe cooler designed to sustain high performance under load.

However, how well this business PC performs during prolonged heavy use will only be clear after hands-on testing.

Connectivity is extensive, including dual USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support and triple USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

It also offers dual USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Ethernet, and dual audio jacks.

Wi-Fi 7 further modernizes its wireless networking options, and a second PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot remains free for additional storage upgrades.

The AIdeaStation R1 ships only in one configuration so far, pairing 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory with 2TB of solid-state storage.

This device, priced at 13,999 yuan (about $1,960), clearly targets users willing to invest in high-capacity hardware, but only a few Strix Halo mini PCs are available for under $2,000.

At the time of writing, no details have been provided about a global release, leaving potential buyers outside China unsure of its availability.

Via Notebookcheck