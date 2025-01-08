Could this be the world's most powerful compact mobile workstation? HP thinks so

HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1a mobile workstation PC weighs less than 2Kg

It is the only device in its category able to support 128GB of RAM

G1a is also powered by the fastest mobile CPU right now, the AMD AI Max+ Pro 395

HP has released a compact powerhouse which it says could challenge what is possible in mobile computing.

The company says this workstation enables users to handle complex AI workflows, render graphics-intensive projects, and work with large language models (LLMs) locally.

The ZBook Ultra is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 processor, boasting 16 cores and 32 threads with clock speeds ranging from 3.0 GHz (base) to 5.1 GHz (boost).

Fast charging delivers 50% in 30 minutes

The new HP ZBook Ultra comes with AMD Radeon Graphics and a neural processing unit (NPU) that delivers up to 50 TOPS for AI-enhanced tasks.

There's 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory and the ability to allocate up to 96GB directly to the GPU, with storage options offering up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD.

The HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1a Mobile Workstation gives the option of a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) anti-glare panel, which features ultra-wide viewing angles, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB color accuracy.

For an even more enhanced visual experience, the device offers a vibrant 2.8K OLED display with touch support, boasting refresh rates from 48Hz to 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and it's TÜV-certified for low blue light.

This device comes with a couple of connectivity options including USB Type-C port (10Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 port, a combined headphone/microphone jack, Wi-Fi 7 support, and, on the left side, a Thunderbolt 4 port.

On the right, there's another Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-A port with 10Gbps and charging support, and a security lock slot.

Powered by an HP XL Long-Life 4-cell, 74.5Wh polymer battery which supports fast charging technology, the ZBook Ultra gets 50% charge in 30 minutes.

The heavy-duty performance of the device, weighing about 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg), with a thickness of only 0.73 inches, is cooled by the HP Vaporforce Thermals.