Lenovo has refreshed its ThinkPad portfolio aimed at meeting the evolving demands of professional and AI-driven workflows.
Leading the announcement is the ThinkPad P16s Gen 4, Lenovo’s most powerful AMD-based mobile workstation yet, designed for content creators, engineers, and technical users who need serious performance in a portable form factor.
With an AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 series processor, support for up to 96GB of memory, and certified graphics for CAD and BIM applications, the ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 builds on Lenovo’s recent shift towards Copilot+ PCs, featuring up to 82 TOPS of AI processing performance, seamless multitasking, and improved energy efficiency.
Solid performance
Lenovo pairs the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 CPU with integrated AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, offering solid performance for complex workloads without the thermal and power trade-offs of discrete GPU models.
The new laptop weighs around 3.9lbs and will be available in May 2025 starting at $1,619.
In addition to the P16s, Lenovo also announced the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6, a thinner and lighter mobile workstation starting at 1.39kg, as well as a range of updated ThinkPad L Series laptops and refreshed X1 Aura Editions.
While the new ThinkPad P16s is certainly a capable performer, HP’s ZBook Ultra, launched earlier in 2025, remains ahead.
It's powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 processor with discrete AMD Radeon Graphics, 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory and the ability to allocate up to 96GB directly to the GPU.
