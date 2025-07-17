Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 for as little as $149.99 when you trade in your old smartwatch

Samsung is offering one more chance to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 8 at a discount before its launch. Right now, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 starting at $149.99 (was $349.99) when you trade in an eligible device. The larger 44mm size is $30 more, priced at $179.99 (was $379.99). Just remember you'll have to wait until July 25 for it to ship.

All smartwatches qualify for trade-in. You can only get the maximum $200 discount with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. However, any smartwatch not included in the list of specific Samsung, Apple, and Garmin watches for trade-in will still receive a $50 discount. You also get an extra 30% off Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Buds 3, and 30% off an additional band.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was $1 now $1 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the next in line to become Samsung's flagship smartwatch. Based on our early impressions, it appears to be a noticeable improvement over past Samsung smartwatches, offering more health tracking and AI features than ever before, including a running coach that can assign one of 160 programs. This is a deal worth taking advantage of only if you have a smartwatch to trade in, which could earn you $200 if you have one of the latest Samsung smartwatches or even just $50 for any smartwatch not included in the specific list of Samsung, Apple, and Garmin devices.

We haven't reviewed the Galaxy Watch 8 yet, but we've had a positive experience so far in our early impressions. The new slimmer design and health tracking features are a welcome improvement on past Galaxy Watches, especially the built-in running coach with 160 customized plans. Its battery is still fairly short compared to competitors, and the Dynamic Lug system hasn't improved much, though.

It's especially helpful for folks who need input on how to progress in their fitness journey, and for tracking and making sense of metrics. In fact, our reviewer called it the "most comprehensive change" Samsung has made for its watch collection in years.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is just one product in Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch line. While waiting for our final verdict on the Galaxy Watch 8, you can read our review on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. If you're low on cash, you should also consider browsing cheaper options in our best smartwatches.