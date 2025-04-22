Best Buy's excellent cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal is better value than buying the current-gen Galaxy Watch FE
Want a Galaxy Watch? Get this while stocks last
Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is an excellent all-around smartwatch for Samsung users, and with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 now available, prices are getting lower. One of the best deals we've seen is at Best Buy, which is offering the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 discounted from
$299.99 to just $179.99. That's a massive saving of $120 for the wi-fi only version in Graphite.
Want it in a different colorway? The 40mm version in cream is also on sale for $239.99, a lesser but still significant $60 discount. Unfortunately, these sale prices don't include the LTE version of the watch, which can be added to a data plan, but the larger 44mm version is also on sale, discounted from
$329.99 down to $269.99, another $60 saving.
Check out all the deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down to check out the best Galaxy Watch prices in your region.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Save an incredible $120 on this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It's the 40mm model in graphite, with no LTE connectivity, but you still get music controls, notifications and calls, phone camera viewfinder controls, ECG functionality, sleep and health tracking technology, and an impressive 40 hours battery life. You can also get it in cream for $60 more.
Get the larger 44mm model in a choice of colors and bands for $270, a respectable $60 discount. It's not quite the massive $120 saving above, but still a great value prospect.
Why get this deal?
Samsung is selling its Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, its cheaper current generation offering, for around $200, but it certainly hasn't been getting rave reviews. We only gave it two stars in our Samsung Galaxy Watch FE review, after all.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is simply a better value prospect, at $20 less than the FE. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 four stars, stating it's an "excellent watch, but an iterative update", which "improves on many of its predecessor’s features, with an updated processor and RAM delivering enhanced performance and efficiency across the board".
