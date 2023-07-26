Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals: where to buy the latest smartwatch

If you're looking for all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals, then you've come to the right place. Samsung's latest smartwatch was just unveiled today at the Samsung Unpacked event, and it's now officially available to pre-order with a ship date of August 11. To help you find the lowest price possible, we're rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals from around the web.



Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we believe the latest wearable will be another fantastic addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup. The Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated design with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality, as well as enhanced processing power and RAM. The Samsung smartwatch also includes new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app with detailed analysis and coaching tips.



The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm version cost $299 / £289 / AU$549, and the larger 43mm version is priced at $329 / £319 / AU$599. If you're interested in a Cellular plan, the 40mm LTE model starts at $349 / £339 / AU$649 and $379.99 / £369 / AU$699 for the LTE 40mm version.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was also announced at today's Samsung event with a starting price of $399 / £369 / AU$699 for the 44mm size and $429 / £399 / AU$749 for the 47mm version. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model comes with a larger 47mm size option and includes a stylish rotating bezel. Today's best Galaxy Watch 6 Classic pre-order deal is from Samsung and gets you a second free Fabric Band and up to $250 in credits with an eligible trade-in.



Below you'll find all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals, which include impressive offers, like free watch bands and trade-in credits, followed by where to find the best prices around the web.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: pre-order and get a 2nd free Fabric Band and a trade-in credit from Samsung

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal comes from Samsung itself with a free fabric band and a trade-in offer. For a limited time, the retailer is offering a second free Fabric Band, and you can receive up to $250 / £100 / $AU780 in Samsung credits when you trade in an eligible device.

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

Where to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6

We've listed where to find the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals in the US, UK, and Australia below, which includes the Samsung store and third-party retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-orders in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-orders in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-orders in Australia

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 cost?

