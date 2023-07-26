Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals: where to buy the latest smartwatch
See today's best pre-order deals on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6
If you're looking for all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals, then you've come to the right place. Samsung's latest smartwatch was just unveiled today at the Samsung Unpacked event, and it's now officially available to pre-order with a ship date of August 11. To help you find the lowest price possible, we're rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals from around the web.
Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we believe the latest wearable will be another fantastic addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup. The Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated design with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality, as well as enhanced processing power and RAM. The Samsung smartwatch also includes new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app with detailed analysis and coaching tips.
The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm version cost $299 / £289 / AU$549, and the larger 43mm version is priced at $329 / £319 / AU$599. If you're interested in a Cellular plan, the 40mm LTE model starts at $349 / £339 / AU$649 and $379.99 / £369 / AU$699 for the LTE 40mm version.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was also announced at today's Samsung event with a starting price of $399 / £369 / AU$699 for the 44mm size and $429 / £399 / AU$749 for the 47mm version. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model comes with a larger 47mm size option and includes a stylish rotating bezel. Today's best Galaxy Watch 6 Classic pre-order deal is from Samsung and gets you a second free Fabric Band and up to $250 in credits with an eligible trade-in.
Below you'll find all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals, which include impressive offers, like free watch bands and trade-in credits, followed by where to find the best prices around the web.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: pre-order and get a 2nd free Fabric Band and a trade-in credit from Samsung
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal comes from Samsung itself with a free fabric band and a trade-in offer. For a limited time, the retailer is offering a second free Fabric Band, and you can receive up to $250 / £100 / $AU780 in Samsung credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Where to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6
We've listed where to find the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals in the US, UK, and Australia below, which includes the Samsung store and third-party retailers.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-orders in the US
- Samsung: pre-order and get a 2nd free band + up to $250 in trade-in credits
- Best Buy: receive a $50 e-gift card with your Galaxy Watch 6
- Verizon: pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 and get 50% off Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-orders in the UK
- Samsung: receive a free fabric watch strap and £100 off when you trade-in
- Amazon: pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 and get a £50 Google Play gift code
- Currys: receive a free watch strap, plus a £50 Google Play Gift Code
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-orders in Australia
- Samsung: receive a free fabric band and up to $AU780 off with a trade-in
- Amazon: pre-order and receive a free fabric band and a $50 promo credit
How much does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 cost?
