Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: News, leaks, and everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to arrive this year. Reports aren’t coming as quickly as they would be for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, but there are enough rumors – paired with our experience covering Samsung’s smartwatches in the past — to give us a rough idea of what we can expect from Samsung when it debuts its successors to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Here, at a glance, is everything we know about the upcoming wearables, including all the leaks and rumors we've seen so far – and whether they'll merit inclusion on our best smartwatches list.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Cut to the chase

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / TechRadar)

What is it? Samsung’s 2023 generation of smartwatches

Samsung’s 2023 generation of smartwatches When is it out? Likely August 2023

Likely August 2023 How much will it cost? Unknown, but it'll probably see a price increase from the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro.

Samsung typically reveals the newest iterations of Galaxy Watches at the company’s Unpacked events, usually held in February and August. The watches are usually part of a whole slate of high-profile reveals, and this year is set to be no different – at Unpacked August 2023, we’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , Galaxy Z Fold 5 , and Galaxy Tab S9 .

As for pricing, there have been no rumors suggesting anything about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 yet. The previous models can be instructive in this area. Samsung priced the Galaxy Watch 5 at $279 / £299 / AU$499 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $499 / £429 / AU$799. Samsung raised the price of the S23 relative to the S23 in select regions, with the UK seeing rises of £80 for the base S23 and £100 for the S23 Plus, though prices remained the same for the US.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Will there be Pro or Classic models?

(Image credit: Future)

It's not clear if Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 with the same original and Pro models as the current generation. Samsung’s fourth-generation Galaxy Watch had the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, while the fifth-gen Galaxy Watch series was comprised of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The company could continue the lineup it started with the previous iteration, but there has been no consistency from year to year.

Some reports claim that Samsung will be announcing the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro models. If true, the company could also be bringing back the same sizes from the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, with only slight changes and refinements to cases and bezels.

Tipster Ice Universe says that Samsung will be slimming down the bezel on the Watch 6 Pro and bringing back the rotating crown that featured on the Watch 4 Classic with that. The Watch 6 has fewer rumors on what it’ll have, other than a slightly larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: News and leaks

There aren’t many leaks about the Watch 6 at this time of writing other than the reports we’ve alluded to above. To summarise them, Samsung is expected to launch two watches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro. The latter is to gain the rotating bezel Samsung left behind with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. While we don’t have any reports of pricing, Samsung could raise the price of the Galaxy Watch in parts of Europe, judging by the S23 price rises.

However, there is one additional report claiming that Samsung will be bringing a new Exynos W980 processor to the Watch 6 series. This is an update over the W920 that the previous two generations are equipped with – it’s expected to come with a 10% power increase and boosted battery life as a result of the chipset’s improved efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: What we want to see

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / TechRadar)

A Galaxy Watch 6 Ultra

Apple may have launched its Apple Watch Ultra model first, but Samsung has debuted Ultra models for phones, tablets, and even its laptops. The company’s hardware prowess is one of the best in the business, and it would be great to see it create something as insanely specced out as the Apple Watch 9 Ultra (and it would fit well on our best smartwatch list to boot).

Improved Software