The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 52% off in the Prime Day sales, and you should buy it before Amazon realizes its mistake
This Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal is ludicrously cheap
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great smartwatch by any metric, and Amazon is offering a bumper deal on this nifty health-tracking gadget. Right now, you can get the largest 47mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $479.99 down to just $229.90 at Amazon – a frankly enormous 52% discount.
That's a huge price-drop for a watch that's only two years old: it still runs the latest One Ui Watch 6 software, and has a load of health and fitness features such as advanced sleep tracking, GPS and even a body composition scanner that tells you how much fat, muscle and bone you're made up of. The rotating stainless steel bezel makes it look more like a dress watch and gives you an extra way to control the watch, by rotating it to cycle through options on the display.
Check out this frankly incredible value deal in full below. It's absolutely the best Samsung watch deal in the Prime Day sales right now, but you can check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub to peruse everything from watches to workout earbuds.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
A frankly enormous 32% discount on one of the best Samsung watches, with the Classic moniker signifying the presence of the nifty rotating bezel control. People love the Classic, and it's easy to see why: it's got loads more battery life than a standard Apple Watch, offers turn-by-turn directions with integrated Google Maps, and a smorgasbord of third-party apps.
Got smaller wrists? The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in silver has a slightly smaller (but still very significant) discount of 34%, so it's still a fantastic deal even if not quite as good a bargain as above.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is about to get replaced by the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in Samsung's lineup (there was no Galaxy Watch 7 Classic – it tends to skip a generation), so we expected some sort of discount.
However, we certainly didn't expect a huge better-than-half-price bonanza, and you might be forgiven for thinking some poor overworked intern leant on the wrong button. Either way, move fast before it's gone – Prime Day ends tonight, and I expect this deal to sell out.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
