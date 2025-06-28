I love the Apple Watch and have tested many Huawei and Amazfit smartwatches. But alongside those and many other of the best smartwatches is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which is now on sale at Amazon for $184.25 (was $299.99) - that's a new record-low price.

It's a fantastic offer for Samsung's latest flagship wearable, which is hard to beat when it comes to performance and accuracy for the price. Previously, it has only dipped to just under $200, so this is a welcome extra price cut ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale. Just be aware that the deal is available on the cream version, although the green version is also discounted a little.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $184.25 at Amazon The cream colorway of this excellent flagship smartwatch has dropped well under $200 for the very first time. Despite the low price, you're still getting all the very best smartwatch tech from Samsung, including extensive health and fitness tracking, and other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is known for its impressive performance and high level of accuracy. That means it always delivers, exactly when you need it to. All of this is thanks to the new chip and BioActive sensor. In our Galaxy Watch 7 review we say it's these that steal the show.

In terms of AI features, there is the ability to compare current workouts with previous ones, which really helps to track performance over time. We also love the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design of the smartwatch alongside the gorgeous AMOLED display.

If you're still exploring your options, then head over to our best Android smartwatches or best smartwatches for the iPhone guides. We've broken down all the best products. based on features and price.