Twigby’s excellent deal for new customers is still available this week, with some of the most affordable plans on the market up for grabs.

Today's deal offers new customers a $10 discount per month for their first three months of service. That brings the cost down to just $25 per month for the carrier's unlimited data plan. Paying just $75 in total, you save $30 here without any upfront investment needed.

Twigby Mobile operates on Verizon’s robust 5G network, which means you get access to one of the widest and most reliable coverage areas in the US. Whether you're streaming, browsing, or using GPS on the go, you can expect consistently strong performance in most areas. It’s especially appealing for those who already know Verizon works well in their region but want to avoid the higher prices and long-term contracts of postpaid plans.

As a prepaid carrier, it's also good if you're sick of the big post-paid plans. There's no need to sign up for a lengthy contract, as you simply pay month-to-month for the service. It's also compatible with a wide range of unlocked devices, including eSIM-equipped phones, so it's easy to switch if you have an unlocked phone ready to go.

Get a cheap three month plan at Twigby

Twigby Mobile: get three months of unlimited data for $25 per month

While the unlimited plan is certainly a standout option at Twigby, it’s worth noting that this $10-per-month discount also applies to the carrier’s other data plans. That means you’re not locked into the highest-tier option if you don’t need it.

For lighter mobile users, Twigby’s 5GB and 10GB plans are good choices with the discount applied. You pay just $10 per month for 5GB or $15 per month for 10GB during your first three months. That's extremely competitive, so it could be a good option if you primarily use Wi-Fi or don't rely heavily on mobile data.