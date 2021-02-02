The best Mint Mobile deals, coupons, and free trials for February 2021

If you're looking to switch up that phone plan for the new year, this week's Mint Mobile deals should give you plenty of options to consider. Even though you've narrowly missed out on an extended Black Friday-esque promotion with 3-months of service for free, those on the hunt for a Mint Mobile deal with a new iPhone in particular will be pleased to find there are great promotions ongoing right now.

If you're thinking about a cheap pre-paid plan, Mint Mobile deals should always be on your list to check out. Not only does this wildly popular small-carrier offer incredibly competitively priced plans, but it also has a wide array of options for all users, no matter your data or usage requirements. What's more, it's pricing system is really fair - you'll never pay more than you have to on your phone bill. If that sounds relevant to what you're looking for, we've rounded up the best Mint Mobile deals just below, so simply scroll down to check out what's available this week.

Previous Mint Mobile deals this year have included a buy 3-months, get 3-months free bundle offer and even free unlimited data add-ons for existing customers. Mint's actually one of the more generous smaller carriers out there when it comes to deals, coupons, and consumer-friendly bonuses so there's always something to check out on their site.

Browse all the latest deals at Mint Mobile

As always, in general, the best way to save on a Mint Mobile deal is to make use of Mint's unique pricing scheme and buying your monthly data plans in bulk. We'll be covering this, alongside some nice one-off phone deals currently available on their site just below, so simply scroll down for more information.

Mint Mobile deals and coupons this month

Mint Mobile phone deals

Apple iPhone SE | 2 years of premium wireless: $30/month

The new Apple iPhone SE happens to be one of the most popular budget devices right now and a superb pickup for those wanting an iPhone without breaking the bank. Even better still, Mint Mobile's latest iPhone SE deal will put that device in your pocket for just $15 a month, which, combined with their lowest plan cost - another $15 for 3GB of data, makes easily one of the cheapest iPhone SE plans ever. Plus, you're also getting a whole year of Apple TV+ to boot, so you can put all that cheap data to good use.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini | 2 years of unlimited data | $60/month

The new iPhone 12 series has landed at Mint Mobile and the company is offering a great all-inclusive option on the iPhone 12 Mini specifically. Right now you can score the device, plus unlimited data for 24 months for just $60 a month - which is actually cheaper than what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan alone at most major carriers like AT&T and Verizon.View Deal

Android phones: $50 off with any 12-month plan

Mint Mobile doesn't just offer cheap iPhones, those who prefer Android devices are also well catered for. Right now you've got a bevy of excellent choices receiving an upfront $50 discount when bundled in with a 12-month plan. The Google Pixel 3a, 4a, Samsung Galaxy A20, Galaxy A71, and Motorola G Power are all eligible, so there are choices for quite a few price points too.

View Deal

Mint Mobile plan deals

Mint Mobile | unlimited data | 3-months: $30/month

Mint Mobile may be a relative newcomer to the world of unlimited data plans, but this new introductory offer is sure to make waves in the market this month. For just $30 a month you can sign up to Mint's new unlimited plan for a whole three months right now. That's a price normally reserved for those who buy in 12-month chunks, so this is an awesome way to try out the new plan at a relatively low price point. Note - after your three months is up, you'll have to sign-up to a 12-month slot to keep the same monthly price, otherwise you'll be paying $40 a month for three months.

View Deal

Mint Mobile: bundle and save with a 12-month plan

As always, the best way to save cash on a Mint Mobile deal is to commit to a longer plan. By going for a 12-month plan, for example, you're looking at at least a $10 a month saving on the cheapest 3GB data plan versus the standard three month period. Those savings get even better across the higher data plans too and all Mint Mobile plans are currently available at a cut-down introductory price for your first three months, just like the unlimited data plan above.

View Deal

Frequently asked questions

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

Does Mint Mobile have a free trial?

Mint Mobile does not have a free trial currently, but it does have incredibly cheap Mint Mobile starter kits which you can buy at Amazon for just $0.99. With all starter kits, Mint will rebate $5 back into your account if you actually sign up to a plan afterward, making this a super cost-effective way to try out the service.

While technically not free, the Mint Mobile starter kit is still quite generous with a 7-day trial period, 250 MB of 4G data, 250 minutes, and 250 free texts. Plus, it's got everything you'll need in there to carry over your plan to a paid version. If you'd like to read a bit more, here's a quick breakdown of the Mint Mobile starter kit.



Mint Mobile Starter kit: $5.00 $0.99 at Amazon

For just $0.99 right now you can get your hands on the Mint Starter kit at Amazon, down from the introductory price of $5. To start your trial, firstly use SIM 1, install the Mint Mobile app and then activate within the app to get your free 250MB of 4G data, 250 minutes and 250 texts. After 7 days, if you want to go with Mint, you can continue to use your new Mint Mobile number on this sim, or port over your old number using the second SIM 2 - also included in the starter kit.

View Deal

How can I check coverage in my area?

Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network to provide coverage and service for its users, which is one of the biggest networks in terms of coverage nationwide. Most metropolitan areas should easily be covered, but we'd always recommend checking coverage in your local area by using Mint Mobiles' own coverage checker. Simply input your zip code, state or city into there and you'll instantly get a break down of not only coverage in your area, but a general idea of what data speeds you'll be able to get.



Does TechRadar recommend Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is definitely a compelling option for those who want a great service that offers consumer-friendly pre-paid plains at an extremely competitive price point. For the money you're getting generous helpings of data, good coverage, a myriad of possible plans and your choice of monthly or upfront payment. Altogether, Mint's a great low-cost pre-paid option for users on a budget and it's easy to see why this service is really growing in popularity.

That said, there are also plenty more great cheap pre-paid options on the market right now so it's always wise to do a little bit of research before you commit. Other top pre-paid options we recommend are Visible - which operate a completely unlimited data plan for just $40 a month, and Tello, which can also get you unlimited data for $39 a month and operate a similarly flexible system to Mint.

We've included a couple more of our favorite plans just below for comparison's sake, and we'd also recommend checking out our best cell phone plans and best cheap cell phone plans roundups - which aim to provide a nice overview of the market as a whole if you should be interested.



Other great cell phone plans to check out