Get it before it's gone - this is your chance to get the Galaxy S25 with unlimited data for just $30/mo

Mint Mobile’s latest round of phone deals made waves when they were first listed last week, and these incredible promotions are still available while stocks last.
Right now, new customers can score a hefty $440 upfront discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, or Google Pixel 9, with an additional bonus of a full year of unlimited data (a $360 value) included at no extra cost.
That brings the effective cost of the Galaxy S25 down to just $30 per month on average over two years when you factor in both the device and the plan. That's super cheap, and even better still, no pesky trade-ins are needed to take advantage of these discounts.
Please note that you'll need to pay upfront to secure these deals, and availability is already starting to tighten. Some color variants of the Galaxy S25 have already sold out, so you’ll want to move quickly if you have a particular model in mind.
These offers are only valid for new customers who switch to Mint and pick up a new plan, so existing users won’t be eligible. Still, if you’ve been thinking of switching carriers, these are among the most competitive prepaid phone deals out there right now - even with Amazon Prime Day 2025 just around the corner.
Today's best phone deals at Mint Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Mint's latest deals on the Galaxy S25 series are the best we've seen yet from the carrier. All three devices are available with a massive $440 upfront discount and two years of unlimited data for $15/mo. That's a half-price plan, and even better yet, no trade-ins are required at all to get these discounts. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a switch.
Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $560 at Mint
Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $860 at Mint
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
The Pixel 9 is also available with this same hefty discount on the handset and plan if you'd prefer to go with Google's latest flagship. Bundling these deals together, you'll pay $30 per month over a two year duration for both the device and plan, which is pretty damn impressive. Again, note that this particular deal is eligible for new customers only.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
