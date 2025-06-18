Get it before it's gone - this is your chance to get the Galaxy S25 with unlimited data for just $30/mo

Mint Mobile’s latest round of phone deals made waves when they were first listed last week, and these incredible promotions are still available while stocks last.

Right now, new customers can score a hefty $440 upfront discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, or Google Pixel 9, with an additional bonus of a full year of unlimited data (a $360 value) included at no extra cost.

That brings the effective cost of the Galaxy S25 down to just $30 per month on average over two years when you factor in both the device and the plan. That's super cheap, and even better still, no pesky trade-ins are needed to take advantage of these discounts.

Please note that you'll need to pay upfront to secure these deals, and availability is already starting to tighten. Some color variants of the Galaxy S25 have already sold out, so you’ll want to move quickly if you have a particular model in mind.

These offers are only valid for new customers who switch to Mint and pick up a new plan, so existing users won’t be eligible. Still, if you’ve been thinking of switching carriers, these are among the most competitive prepaid phone deals out there right now - even with Amazon Prime Day 2025 just around the corner.

Today's best phone deals at Mint Mobile