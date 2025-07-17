It's time to switch to Mint Mobile: this deal gets you a year of unlimited data for just $15/mo
Been thinking about making the switch to Mint Mobile? This week's a great opportunity to do so with a new deal at the well-known prepaid carrier.
For a limited time, new customers will be able to pick up the carrier's 12-month unlimited data plan for just $180 upfront. That's a full 50% discount on the usual cost. It's also a price that averages out at just $15 per month - easily one of the lowest prices you'll find anywhere for an unlimited data plan.
As an overview, the Mint Mobile unlimited plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, with 10GB of mobile hotspot allowance per month. Your data may be slowed temporarily if your data usage exceeds 35GB per month, but that's only if your local area is busy. Your video streaming is also capped out at 480p, but that's the only real limitation to mention there. Otherwise, you're getting a decent unlimited plan here at an unbeatable budget.
Note, if you're looking to pick up a device alongside your plan, check out more of this week's best Mint Mobile deals just below. They include massive discounts on the latest Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 series phones, making them the perfect choice for those looking for a powerful device on a budget.
Get cheap unlimited data plan at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile: get 12 months of unlimited data for $30 $15
Mint Mobile's latest deal offers new customers the carrier's unlimited plan for half price for an entire year this week. That's just $180 upfront and $15/mo on average for a plan with unlimited talk, text, and data. If you were thinking about making the switch, then this is the perfect opportunity to save a whole chunk of cash at Mint Mobile.
Other Mint Mobile deals to consider
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Mint's latest deals on the Galaxy S25 series are the best we've seen yet from the carrier. All three devices are available with a massive $440 upfront discount and two years of unlimited data for $15/mo. That's a half-price plan, and even better yet, no trade-ins are required at all to get these discounts. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a switch.
Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $560 at Mint
Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $860 at Mint
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
The Pixel 9 is also available with this same hefty discount on the handset and plan if you'd prefer to go with Google's latest flagship. Bundling these deals together, you'll pay $30 per month over a two-year duration for both the device and plan, which is pretty damn impressive. Again, note that this particular deal is eligible for new customers only.
