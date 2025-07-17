It's time to switch to Mint Mobile: this deal gets you a year of unlimited data for just $15/mo

Been thinking about making the switch to Mint Mobile? This week's a great opportunity to do so with a new deal at the well-known prepaid carrier.

For a limited time, new customers will be able to pick up the carrier's 12-month unlimited data plan for just $180 upfront. That's a full 50% discount on the usual cost. It's also a price that averages out at just $15 per month - easily one of the lowest prices you'll find anywhere for an unlimited data plan.

As an overview, the Mint Mobile unlimited plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, with 10GB of mobile hotspot allowance per month. Your data may be slowed temporarily if your data usage exceeds 35GB per month, but that's only if your local area is busy. Your video streaming is also capped out at 480p, but that's the only real limitation to mention there. Otherwise, you're getting a decent unlimited plan here at an unbeatable budget.

Note, if you're looking to pick up a device alongside your plan, check out more of this week's best Mint Mobile deals just below. They include massive discounts on the latest Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 series phones, making them the perfect choice for those looking for a powerful device on a budget.

Get cheap unlimited data plan at Mint Mobile

Other Mint Mobile deals to consider