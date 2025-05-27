Ending soon: Verizon's home internet deal gets you $400 off Samsung tech or free Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Verizon’s Hot Deals Day sale is coming to a close, and with it, one of the best home internet deals of the season. For a limited time only, new customers who sign up for select Verizon Home Internet plans will get a $400 coupon to spend on high-end Samsung products at Best Buy.

While Verizon hasn't listed the exact models eligible for a discount, the promotional blurb references TVs, laptops, appliances, and speakers - which should afford plenty of choice for discounted Samsung tech today.

If the above deal doesn't strike a chord, then Verizon also offers a free pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses with a new Home Internet line. These stylish frames are valued at a hefty $299 and boast a host of AI integration features as well as a 12MP camera. It's a more niche freebie than the Samsung coupon, but still worth considering.

These deals not only add value to Verizon’s high-speed internet plans but also potentially bag you some great high-end tech. As specifically stated, however, the Verizon Hot Deal Days sale is due to end by tomorrow (May 28), so there's not long left to score some free gadgets. I've attached more details on these deals, as well as other promotions on phones, just down below.

Verizon Hot Deal Days home internet deal

Verizon 5G home internet: get $400 off Samsung products with select home internet plans

Verizon's headline 'Hot Deals Day' promo on its home internet plans is a massive $400 coupon that's redeemable at Best Buy when you spend $800 or more on select Samsung products. Note, the promo details don't specify what Samsung products are eligible, but it does refer to TVs, appliances, laptops, and speakers, so there should be plenty of options for cheap tech!

Verizon 5G home internet: free Ray-Ban Meta glasses with select plans

Another great Home Internet deal at Verizon, you can instead get yourself a brand new pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses with a new line today. These glasses, which are worth $299, feature a stylish design, 12MP camera, and Meta AI built-in for various WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger integrations.

More Verizon deals today

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 Pro is the best I've seen on this stunning flagship. Unlike with previous promotions, right now you don't even need to trade in to get this high-end device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. While the plan required here is the priciest option at the carrier, not having to trade in is a superb bonus here. You can also take advantage of another promotion that lets you throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE right now, though note that you will have to pay extra for accessory cellular lines.

Apple iPhone 16: four free devices plus an unlimited plan for $25/mo per line

Looking for one of the latest iPhones but don't want the high-end plan at Verizon? The carrier's current promotion on the standard iPhone 16 is a fantastic choice. Like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, this one is currently free without a trade-in on an unlimited plan, but it doesn't require the Ultimate or Plus plan. With the basic Welcome Unlimited plan, it's possible to get up to four devices for free on a plan that costs just $100 for four lines. Not bad!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch

If you like the idea of a free Samsung Galaxy device without a trade-in but need a deal that's eligible on the Plus plan, then consider the Galaxy S25 Plus at Verizon. Unlike with the deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra above, you don't need the highest-end unlimited plan tier to be eligible for a free device here - only the middle tier. You can also throw in that same free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE as bonus gifts if you're happy to pay a little extra per month for the cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

Even though there's a new Samsung flagship in town, Verizon's deals on the slightly older S25 series are still worth checking out. In fact, today's deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best I've ever seen. No trade-ins are currently needed to get this device for free alongside a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan and you can also throw in a free tablet and smartwatch as bonus gifts if you're willing to pay for their cellular lines.